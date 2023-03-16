Danny Burstein, Carolee Carmello, Adrianna Hicks & More to Take Part in SONGS FROM CABARET, A GALA CONCERT

Symphony Space will present Songs from Cabaret, a special concert of songs from Kander & Ebb's landmark musical, hosted by Tony Award winner Danny Burstein, produced and directed by Annette Jolles and Joel Fram, and featuring a cavalcade of acclaimed Broadway performers.

Returning to the Symphony Space stage are Carolee Carmello (Bad Cinderella, 1776) as Fräulein Schneider, Jeff Kready (Company, Tootsie) as Clifford Bradshaw, and Heath Saunders (Company; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) as The Emcee. Making their Symphony Space debuts are Adrianna Hicks (Some Like It Hot, Six) as Sally Bowles and Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof, Cymbeline at the Delacorte) as Herr Schultz.

The cast is rounded out by an incredible Broadway ensemble, including Leanne Antonio (One Hit Wonder), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Dan Domenech (Heathers: The Musical), Brian Flores (Head Over Heels), Marina Kondo (KPOP), Sarah Meahl (Bad Cinderella), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella), and Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Paul Staroba (Company, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) serves as the evening's Music Director.

Annette Jolles and Joel Fram said, "We're incredibly excited to be back at Symphony Space, celebrating this iconic Kander and Ebb score with an amazing cast of Broadway singers. The songs of Cabaret are as thrilling today as when they first premiered in 1966, and we look forward to being in one of our favorite spaces with some of our favorite artists, bringing these songs to life through extraordinary, contemporary voices.

This one-night-only event is part of Symphony Space's 2023 spring gala, with tickets starting at $75. The concert takes place Monday, April 24, at 8pm in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Symphony Space.

Tickets for Songs from Cabaret can be purchased at symphonyspace.org.

Proceeds will help Symphony Space create, commission, and present engaging and impactful programming for years to come. It will also help the organization enhance the lives of New York City school children and adult learners through its arts education programs.

Gala tickets start at $1,000 and include a reception at 6pm, in addition to the concert at 8pm.

About Symphony Space

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences.

Symphony Space's fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through their performances and their commitment to literacy and education through the arts. Known for an array of ground-breaking programs, including Selected Shorts, their immersive Wall to Wall concerts, and their innovative Global Arts education initiative, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming within New York City and in communities throughout the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and virtual events. On their stages and in the classrooms they serve, Symphony Space fosters access to the arts through all the disciplines.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful performances, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, harnessing the power of the arts to engage, inspire, and build community.