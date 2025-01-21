Dance/NYC To Receive $42,500 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance/NYC has been awarded a $42,500 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant will support a convening to discuss and advance the field's vision for the future as well as the expansion of the Dance. Workforce. Resilience. (DWR) Hub and improvements to the website Dance.NYC, advancing equity and inclusion in the NYC dance industry.

Dance/NYC's programmatic focus centers its DWR Initiative, which launched in 2022 to address economic inequity in the NYC dance industry. Leveraging the data and recommendations from its research report, State of NYC Dance 2023: Findings from the Dance Industry Census, Dance/NYC's activities will focus on the following key activities:

Convening on the Future of NYC Dance

In the Fall 2025, Dance/NYC will host a hybrid convening to discuss the future of the dance field and share the vision of its 5-year strategic plan (currently in development). This free event will include panels, performances, and collaborative discussions, engaging 250 participants both in-person and online.

Expansion of Online Resources and Service Technology

Additionally, Dance/NYC will enhance its website, Dance.NYC, and the DWR Hub by expanding resources on the DWR Resource Library and Dance Workforce Directory, as well as introducing affordable advertising opportunities. The improvements aim to serve over 239,000 annual users with better functionality and accessibility.

"This generous grant enables us to strengthen our commitment to justice, equity, and inclusion by providing essential resources and convening opportunities for NYC's vibrant dance community," said Vicki Capote, Co-Executive Director of Dance/NYC. "We're thrilled to continue supporting dance workers and fostering a more equitable future for the field."

"The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country's vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place."

The NEA has awarded 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants. Dance/NYC is one of 108 recipients in the field of dance and among 326 grantees in New York State.