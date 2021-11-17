Dance/NYC Announces The Dance/NYC 2022 Symposium, Introducing 2022 Guest Curators And Theme

Dance/NYC has announced Dance/NYC's 2022 Symposium which will take place from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19, 2022 as a hybrid event including both online and in-person activities at Hunter College.

As the only multi-day gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area, the Symposium is a meeting place for members of the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City's legacy and trajectory of dance-making.

Dance/NYC's 2022 Symposium - Life cycles. Livelihoods. Legacies. - will focus on uncovering the generational continuum of lives in dance. Sessions will explore career and life navigation, underscoring dance and artistic practice as core human needs while building understanding across generations of audiences and dance workers. This multi-day event invites participants to investigate topics of mentorship, advocacy, leadership, and equity, within an ethos of community care.

The 2022 Symposium is a hybrid event, convening on a digital conference platform with select in-person offerings at Hunter College. The Symposium digital platform features video live-streaming, speaker and audience engagement, a community bulletin board, and sponsor opportunities. The three-day event includes virtual panel discussions, interactive workshops, expert consultations, a virtual service fair, and in-person keynotes. All sessions will include open or closed captions and ASL interpretation. For more information about accessibility for virtual or in-person offerings at the upcoming Symposium, please contact sympcoordinator@dance.nyc.

Save the date: Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 10:00AM - 9:30PM ET Friday, March 18, 2022 | 9:45AM - 7:30PM ET Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 9:45AM - 8:00PM ET Registration opens early December 2021.

The programming team, led by Senior Manager of Programming and Justice Initiatives, Candace Thompson-Zachery and the Symposium Programming Committee, is honored to welcome Performance Artist, George Emilio Sanchez, and Transdisciplinary Artist, x, as guest curators for the 2022 Symposium.

'I appreciate this invitation from Dance/NYC to work together on producing a symposium to build on the legacy of this series, and to continue to develop and nurture dance and arts-making artists who are committed to making creative works that speak to the city and world we inhabit, to further the dialogue artists of color and Indigenous people have been doing for centuries, and to critically celebrate the narratives of pain and joy that make us who we are.' George Emilio Sanchez.

'Dance is more than spectacle, Eurocentric standards of technique, and beauty. Just as dance can vary in style, so can dancer's bodies and lived experiences. As a guest curator for the upcoming Dance/NYC Symposium, I am committed to organizing necessary conversations that consider dancers as real human beings who deserve the resources to thrive in their career and health.'

The guest curator program works to ensure that Dance/NYC is in alignment with, and amplifies the voices of, the communities it aims to serve and is made possible through the generous support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The Symposium Programming Committee is powered by a group of distinguished dance artists and leaders that play a critical role in the direction of Dance/NYC's yearly Symposium. The members for the 2022 committee are:



For the latest program and registration information, visit Dance.NYC.

