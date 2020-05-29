Dance Theatre of Harlem Launches DTH On Demand
Dance Theatre of Harlem was poised to celebrate the culmination of its 50th anniversary and tribute to its late, legendary co-founder, Arthur Mitchell at New York City Center in mid-April. Unfortunately, those plans were cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic. While nothing can replace the excitement of opening nights and the thrill of children experiencing this majestic company for the first time, DTH has created a digital platform to help bring its artistry directly into the homes of its beloved audiences.
On Wednesday, June 3, Dance Theatre of Harlem launches a new engaging digital experience of online and interactive content including DTH On Demand, a new platform featuring several weeks of archival performances, conversations with artists, online classes, instructional videos, and more sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
The programming kicks off with Creole Giselle, the acclaimed DTH classic which premiered in 1984, was reconceived by Arthur Mitchell and staged by Frederic Franklin, based on the original by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot.
Other performances soon to be announced include Robert Garland's Return, meant as a tribute to DTH's celebrated resident choreographer, and Geoffrey Holder's magnificent Dougla, among others. While access to DTH On Demand is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to Dance Theatre of Harlem's current operations and will help to ensure that New York City's dance future continues to be even more inclusive and diverse than before. For more information, please visit www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.
A current schedule of upcoming events is below, subject to change.
DTH ON DEMAND
Celebrating Creole Giselle
Wednesday, June 3
8pm: "Inside Giselle"
Enjoy a recent conversation with original cast members Lorraine Graves, Augustus van Heerden, and Theara Ward on filming Creole Giselle in Aarhus, Denmark, in August 1987. Available on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Thursday, June 4
8pm: "Giselle Jeopardy Live"
Test your knowledge of Creole Giselle in this interactive live Jeopardy game powered by Factile, hosted by Company Artist Lindsey Donnell. Visit DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org to join.
Friday, June 5
3pm: "What's The Step?"
Dance live with DTH Company Artist Stephanie Rae Williams as she teaches Giselle's first act variation on Instagram.
8pm: "Becoming Giselle"
Watch interviews with DTH's beloved Giselles from different eras, including insights on dancing the principal role, character building, and other special, unique memories. Interviewees include founding member and current Artistic Director Virginia Johnson, former ballerina Kellye Saunders, and current DTH company women on Instagram and Facebook.
Saturday, June 6
8pm: Creole Giselle
Watch the full-length streaming premiere Creole Giselle on YouTube or Facebook hosted by DTH Artistic Director Virginia Johnson. Available until 11:59pm on Sunday, June 7.
For more information, please visit www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.
