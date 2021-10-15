Dance Rising NYC Announces Hyper-Local Dance Out: SHARED SPACE

Dance Rising NYC has announce its next Hyper-Local Dance Out: SHARED SPACE, throughout the five boroughs and the Tri-State area on October 21 & 23, 2021, from 4pm-6pm. A grassroots movement for embodied advocacy, Dance Rising NYC organizes non-curated dance outs -- an action by hundreds of professional dance artists in all styles and forms -- to campaign for visibility of the dance field. https://www.dancerising.org/

For this October 2021 Dance Out, Dance Rising invites professional dance artists to activate central spaces, or Dance Hubs, in partnership with 11 established New York arts organizations: Mark Morris Dance Group, BAM, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, BAAD!, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, Snug Harbor Cultural Center, Arts on Site, Green Space, Art's House, 161 BID and MiddleBrook Arts. These Hubs are optional locations for dancers and musicians to be in community and perform in their own styles on October 21 & 23 between the hours of 4-6pm. Dance artists of all styles can learn more, sign up to dance and choose a location at www.dancerising.org

Dance Rising insists that dance is a vital performing art -- one that shapes NYC's identity as a cultural center. For SHARED SPACE, Dance Hubs across the five boroughs of New York City and Upstate NY are aligning with Dance Rising in this mission.

The solidarity of the dance field is clear: "Mark Morris Dance Group appreciates and supports how Dance Rising has elevated the voices of so many dance artists and choreographers who are still impacted by the pandemic, particularly around space," says Sarah Marcus, Director of Education and Community Engagement at Mark Morris Dance Group. "We are inspired by their ability to provide a platform for creation of new work and to engage new audiences through initiatives like the Hyper-Local Dance Outs."

"The pandemic has had a wide range of effects on us and our art, including the challenges of not being able to dance together, says BAAD! Deputy Director, Marcus Gualberto. We're honored to serve as a hyper-local dance hub in the Bronx - right here in our own backyard - and provide an inclusive space for artists to finally dance publically again, regardless of style, discipline, level or origin."

Teresa Fellion, founder of Middlebrook Arts in Jefferson, NY says: "Bridging and celebrating dance in NYC and NY rural areas is a meaningful way to connect with dancers throughout our state. Middlebrook Arts aims to offer a place of impactful experiences and exchanges amongst artists and advocates."

As with past Dance Outs, artists are asked to record their dance and share it with Dance Rising, with an eye towards future video compilations.

OCTOBER 2021 DANCE HUBS & SCHEDULE:

Brooklyn:

The Plaza at 300 Ashland: Thursday, October 21

Lafayette & Flatbush Aves, across from Mark Morris Dance Center

Hosted by Mark Morris Dance Group and provided by Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Coney Island: Thursday, October 21

W 10th Street between Surf Ave & the Boardwalk (alongside the Cyclone)

Hosted by Art's House Schools of Music, Dance, & Fine Arts

Queens

Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL): Thursday, October 21

153-10 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, Queens

Hosted by JCAL

Green Space - The Sidewalk at the Silks Building: Saturday, October 23

37-24 24th St. Long Island City, Queens

Hosted by Valerie Green/Dance Entropy

Bronx:

BAAD!'s Backyard: Saturday, October 23

2474 Westchester Ave, Bronx NY 10461

Hosted by Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (BAAD!)

Lou Gehrig Plaza: Thursday, October 21

161 and Grandview Pl, Bronx, NY 10451

Hosted by Sweet Water Dance and Yoga and provided by 161 BID

Staten Island: Saturday October 23

Snug Harbor Cultural Center

The Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art

Building C, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301

Hosted by Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden

Manhattan Thursday, October 21

Astor Place Plaza

Astor Place at Lafayette opposite Cooper Union Foundation building

Hosted by Arts on Site and provided by Village Alliance

Tri State Area Saturday, October 23

Middlebrook Arts Research + Residency Center (MAR+RC)

130 North Harpersfield Rd, Jefferson, NY 12093

Hosted by BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance

More information, including venue locations and details are all at www.dancerising.org.