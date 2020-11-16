DVR Alert: Rachel Bloom To Discuss Her New Book on CBS This Morning

"I Want To Be Where the Normal People Are" will be released tomorrow, November 17.

Rachel Bloom will stop by CBS This Morning tomorrow to chat about her new book, "I Want To Be Where the Normal People Are."

Get a sneak peek at her appearance here:

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy[4] and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," which went viral. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.

Check out BroadwayWorld's interview with Rachel about the book release! "I Want To Be Where the Normal People Are" will be released tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17.

