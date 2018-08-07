DVR Alert: Laura Benanti to Appear on Tonight's YOUNGER!

Click Here for More Articles on LAURA BENANTI

Don't forget to set your DVR's! Laura Benanti will appear on the hit television series Younger, starring fellow Tony Award-winner, Sutton Foster at 10pm ET/PT on TV Land.

Benanti will appear in two episodes, playing a billionaire named Quinn, who pitches a book to Millennial. Benanti shared an image of her character on Instagram earlier this evening. See her post below!

Benanti most recently starred opposite Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER.

Benanti received a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2016 revival of SHE LOVES ME. Among her many other Broadway credits are WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, NINE and INTO THE WOODS. She also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife", HBO's "Nurse Jackie" and "Supergirl" on The CW and starred as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE.







