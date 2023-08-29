DRAMA CHRISTMAS: The 11th Nicky and Noah Mystery Now Available as an Audio Book

Get ready for holiday laughter with this comedy/mystery/romance novel by Joe Cosentino, performed by Brian Cheney.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

DRAMA CHRISTMAS: The 11th Nicky and Noah Mystery Now Available as an Audio Book

DRAMA CHRISTMAS: The 11th Nicky and Noah Mystery Now Available as an Audio Book

DRAMA CHRISTMAS (the 11th Nicky and Noah mystery) is a comedy/mystery/romance novel by Joe Cosentino now an audio book performed by Brian Cheney.

http://mybook.to/DramaChristmas

Hear a sample of the audiobook performed by Brian Cheney HERE

It's winter holiday time at Treemeadow College, and Theatre Professor Nicky Abbondanza, his husband Theatre Associate Professor Noah Oliver, their son Taavi, and best friends Martin and Ruben are donning their gay apparel in a musical version of Scrooge's A Christmas Carol, entitled Call Me Carol! More than stockings are hung when hunky chorus members drop like snowflakes. Once again, our favorite thespians will need to use their drama skills to catch the killer and make the yuletide gay before their Christmas balls get cracked. You will be applauding and shouting Bravo for Joe Cosentino's fast-paced, side-splittingly funny, edge-of-your-seat entertaining eleventh novel in this delightful series. Take your seats. The stage lights are coming up on an infamous miser, S&M savvy ghost, Victorian lovers of the past, present, and future, a not so Tiny Tim, and murder!

Joe Cosentino was voted Favorite MM Mystery, Humorous, and Contemporary Author of the Year by the readers of Divine Magazine for Drama Queen, the first Nicky and Noah mystery novel. He is also the author of the remaining Nicky and Noah mysteries: Drama Muscle, Drama Cruise, Drama Luau, Drama Detective, Drama Fraternity, Drama Castle, Drama Dance, Drama Faerie, Drama Runway, Drama Christmas, Drama Pan, Drama TV, Drama Oz, Drama Prince, Drama Merry, Drama Daddy, Drama King; the Player Piano Mysteries: The Player and The Player's Encore; the Jana Lane Mysteries: Paper Doll, Porcelain Doll, Satin Doll, China Doll, Rag Doll; the Cozzi Cove series: Cozzi Cove: Bouncing Back, Moving Forward, Stepping Out, New Beginnings, Happy Endings; the In My Heart Anthology: An Infatuation & A Shooting Star; the Tales from Fairyland Anthology: The Naked Prince and Other Tales from Fairyland and Holiday Tales from Fairyland; the Bobby and Paolo Holiday Stories Anthology: A Home for the Holidays, The Perfect Gift, The First Noel; and the Found At Last Anthology: Finding Giorgio and Finding Armando. His books have won numerous Book of the Month awards and Rainbow Award Honorable Mentions. As an actor, Joe appeared in principal roles in film, television, and theatre, opposite stars such as Bruce Willis, Rosie O'Donnell, Nathan Lane, Jason Robards, and Holland Taylor. He received his Master of Fine Arts degree from Goddard College, Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz, and is currently a happily married emeritus college theatre professor residing in New York State.

Web site: https://JoeCosentino.weebly.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JoeCosentinoauthor

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoeCosen

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/4071647.Joe_Cosentino

Amazon: Author.to/JoeCosentino

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joecosentinoauthor



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo
Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse

Read the reviews for The Da Vinci Code at Ogonquit Playhouse.

2
Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL Tonight Photo
Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL Tonight

Lea Michele will be out of tonight's 7pm performance of Funny Girl as she is under the weather, per an announcement from the production. The production also stars Tony and Olivier Award  nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh.

3
Jelani Remy to Host NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT for BC/EFA Photo
Jelani Remy to Host NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT for BC/EFA

Join Jelani Remy as he hosts the NextGen Spotlight, a charity event supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Find out how you can be a part of this incredible cause and enjoy a night of amazing performances.

4
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells & More to Join 92NY Events Photo
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells & More to Join 92NY Events

Join the star-studded lineup of 92NY events featuring Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Experience unforgettable performances by renowned actors in an unmissable series of events. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness their talent firsthand.

More Hot Stories For You

Nederlander Will Bring Broadway Concert to China With Jenn Colella, Keri René Fuller, Joseph Morales, and Zachary PiserNederlander Will Bring Broadway Concert to China With Jenn Colella, Keri René Fuller, Joseph Morales, and Zachary Piser
Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy CenterNeil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
Photos: Jeremy Jordan Pays a Visit to SESAME STREETPhotos: Jeremy Jordan Pays a Visit to SESAME STREET
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 29th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 29th, 2023

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You