DOWN THE ROAD Comes to East Village @ Arts On Site

GoodBadGroup presents a 1989 drama-thriller, in the heart of the East Village @ Arts On Site, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Opening night (October, Friday the 13th) is sold-out, with the production on track for another completely sold-out run.

The play follows two journalists, Dan & Iris Henniman, who attempt to unravel the truth behind 19 murdered women and an incarcerated serial killer... but at what cost? This is an intriguing, dark & twisted drama-thriller.

RATED R: This play contains strong language, intense and mature content & sensory triggers, including descriptions of radical violence & sexual violence, sexual stage action, & dark, immersive settings.

Prepare yourself for an experience of raw theater & night-life that you won't forget.

Featuring:

Jack Alberts as William Reach

Quinn Jackson as Iris Henniman

Zachary Desmond as Dan Henniman

Directed by Christian Ryan

Producer & Artistic Director - Rich Radici

1st drinks are FREE at the cocktail-hour across the hall, serving signature cocktail batches, wine, beer, tequila & more + an after-party to cap off the experience. Tickets are $54 and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2264805®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodbad.group%2Fdowntheroad?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Show schedule & more information about the show at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2264805®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodbad.group%2Fdowntheroad?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.