DON'T PITCH IT, DO IT Premieres In NYC With International Students Team

Monica Kobayashi, an overachiever juggling her role as a ballet dancer, finance consultant, and more, struggles to secure an artist visa while facing immense societal and familial pressure from her more-than-typical Asian parents. Her quest for validation is further complicated by Lerner Lee, an overworked visa lawyer with his own immigrant insecurities and struggles. As Monica and Lerner battle through the exhausting visa process, compounded by the cutthroat corporate world and complicated relationships with those close to them, they reach a crucial decision point: Should they compromise their beliefs to stay in this country, or turn in everything they've built and the future that could be?

Don't Pitch It, Do It., Directed by Shuyu Lin, will have its world premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 22nd, 2024 at The Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T/New York Theatres (502 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019).

Don't Pitch It, Do It. explores the paradox of being an international artist in today's hyper-consumerist America. An authentic, emotional, and intimate love letter to all theater lovers under all circumstances, the play poses questions around the enigmatic nature of "arts" and "artists" in modern America, where profits are valued over passion, and conformity over creativity. By combining physical theatre, traditional ballet, and imaginative world-building - including an imaginary dancing "Nugget" - the story takes on a surrealistic and poetic style, gaining itself a fantastical touch beyond its brutal yet beautiful depiction of the harsh reality.

At its core, Don't Pitch It, Do It. is committed to amplifying the voices of immigrant artists who are often underrepresented in the theater industry. This production proudly features a cast and crew of international talent, with 75% of the team from countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Canada, and the UK. The team is a vibrant mix of renowned K-musical performers and recent graduates from prestigious institutions like NYC, Columbia, and Princeton. Together, they are united by a shared mission: to bring this powerful narrative to life with authenticity and passion.

A Pay-As-You-Wish Community Matinee will be held on Saturday, 8/24 at 2 pm, where International Artists/students are welcome to watch the show and celebrate their shared experiences.

Biographies

Cast

Kana Seiki (Monica) is an actor, dancer, choreographer, and costume designer based in NYC and Japan. She is a recent graduate of Fordham University and a 2023 Denzel Washington Scholar. Select theatre credits: Peach Boy (NuWorks at Pan Asian Rep), The DECAGON Project (46 Minutes Co.), House of Bernarda Alba, The Pillowman, Water By the Spoonful, and Aulis (Fordham). She also appeared in the short film Koi, which screened at Imagine This Women's Film Festival and Greenpoint Film Festival. Thank you, Susie and this beautiful team for highlighting a story about International Artists. www.kanaseiki.com

Isaac Lee (Lerner) is a Musical actor based in New York. He graduated from the classic vocal department at Seoul National University in 2018 and completed the DIMF (Daegu International Musical Festival) Academy before making his debut as a musical actor in 2019. With over 100 concerts, showcases, and festival performances to his credit, he has primarily performed in grand musicals such as Dracula, The count of Monte Cristo, and Xcalibur. After moving to America in 2022, he obtained certificates from AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy) and completed programs at Flourish Performing Arts. He has performed at the 54Below and is currently aspiring to be on Broadway.

Tabitha Bradley (Camille) is an NY based actor originally from the UK. She is a recent graduate from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, where she studied their Acting program. She has worked in the UK on productions of Elf and Spring Awakening. Don't Pitch It, Do It. marks her debut in NYC. Credits while training include Helena (Midsummer Night's Dream), A Sketch of New York and the Choreography for Falsettos. She wants to say a special thanks to her parents, grandparents, friends and of course Nelson Big Dog. Hope you enjoy the show :)

Alec Dahmer (Cary) (he/him) is a Brooklyn-based actor, dancer, clown, and artist originally from Toronto, Canada. Film/TV credits include The Queen's Gambit (Netflix), Anne With An E (Netflix), Titans (HBO Max) and more. Theatre credits include The Sound Of Music (Stratford Festival), The Wizard Of Oz (The Grand Theatre), On/Off (Downtown Urban Arts Festival), and more. Alec is a graduate of the Terry Knickerbocker Studio Conservatory, where he studied for two years. Much love to Chihiro, Mom, Dad, Sista and Goopy!

Mina Kim (Nugget) is a Korean American actress studying Drama at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Before transferring to the Drama Department, she studied Classical Piano Performance at the Manhattan School of Music's Pre-College Division for seven years and NYU Steinhardt for two years. She is also pursuing a minor in TV Broadcast Journalism. Mina's recent credits include The Wolves (Stella Adler Acting Studio), Paper People (Experimental Theatre Wing), and Constellations of Everything Before Us (Lee Strasberg Institute). Thank you so much for coming and we hope you love the show as much as we do! @notmeana

Minami Ando (Ensemble/Lead Dancer) is an NYC-based ballet and contemporary dancer, model, and stuntwoman from Hiroshima, Japan. She has been featured in Madonna's official music video "Hung Up on Tokischa," GQ Thailand for BULAN, A24's "Beauty of the Beast: A Makeup Manual" by Emily Schubert, Pap Magazine, Spencer's, and more. Her recent documentary work, "City Swan" by Myong-Hun Oh, will premiere on NOWNESS. Minami began ballet at 5 and participated in the Summer Intensive at Studios De Danse Du Pnsd Rosella Hightower in France. Graduated from Joffrey Ballet School in New York as a Merit Scholarship Recipient, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music, Dance & Theatre from New Jersey City University, graduating Cum Laude.

Chaslyn Donovan (Ensemble) is a Brooklyn-based performer. She has been in residency with and performed works by notable choreographers such as Nacho Duato, Lucinda Childs, Micaela Taylor, Kyle Abraham, Rafael Bonachela, Hope Boykin, and Larry Keigwin. She has worked administratively for prominent arts organizations like Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Texans for the Arts, and Baryshnikov Arts. She graduated with a BFA in Dance and a minor in Arts Management from George Mason University. All the thanks to her family, friends, and teachers for their love, support, and nurturing!

Skylar Vanderhaar (Ensemble) is so excited to be performing in the cast of "Don't Pitch It, Do It!" She is originally from North Carolina and grew up as a competition dancer and an avid community theatre performer. In 2021, she was accepted into the Steps on Broadway Conservatory and moved to New York. During her two years in the Conservatory, she trained with many amazing mentors such as Lloyd Culbreath (Verdon Fosse Legacy), Celine "Boom" Edmondson, Chryssie Whitehead, and Earl Mosley. She also had the pleasure of performing at The Joyce Theatre twice for "Steps In Concert". She graduated the program in 2023 and is now living the life of an artist in New York City with all the highs and lows that comes with it. Special thanks to my Sami for being my rock and supporting me always!

Dior Wright (Ensemble) studied dance at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts training in ballet, limón, graham, horton, improvisation, jazz, and tap. She also received training at E.P.I.C Dance, where she studied hip-hop and more. Dior's training also includes summer intensives such as Alvin Ailey, Earl Moseley's Diversity of Dance, Dance Italia, and more. Dior currently teaches dance and is the public relations chair for a dance organization at Binghamton University, she also played Clara in the Jazz Nutcracker and was a member of the Division One Dance Team. Instagram: @dior.wright

Creative Team

Shuyu (Susie) Lin (Playwright, Director, Choreographer) is a New-York-based teaching artist with a background in English literature and Theatre. She is guided by her curiosity in the infinite intersectionality and wholeness of diverse art forms from performing arts to creative literature. Her original works focus on the spirituality of mundane things, adolescence struggles, and philosophical quest about life. She also integrate her dancing and musical background into her directing and acting process. Her movement workshop has been selected to the national conference of American Alliance of Theater and Education.

Peter Xiao (Producer, Casting Director) is a multi-hyphenate artist--an actor, casting director, fight choreographer, and a producer. He is also a fresh graduate of NYU Tisch Drama at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. Peter often finds his passion in acting and directing, in which he wants to be a person of love and inspiration for everyone. As a casting director, Peter has been casting for almost two years and has cast dozens of award-winning short films and series in NYC. As an actor, he can be seen in off-off-Broadway shows and in several international film festivals. He believes the job of a casting director in the casting process is to discover and magnify each actor's unique perspective of the character. www.peterxiaowy.com.

Xiqian (Sissi) Chen (Co-Producer) is a New York-based director, producer, and actor. As an adamant advocator for cross-cultural communication through theatre, Xiqian has extensive experience in engaging English-Mandarin audiences. Xiqian also specializes in theater education and community engagement and has collaborated with Tony Awards China, Roundabout Theatre Company, and the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts. She co-founded Nomad Theater, a community theatre organization that aims to promote Chinese language theater in New York City. Recent theatre credits: The President's Invitation (2024), Covenant (2023), Jonah (2023), I Need That (2023), Doubt (2024), Murder Up In the Air (2023), Once Upon a Story (2023), The Beat (2022), Time, Dreams, and Changes Between (2021).

Han Gao (Assistant Producer) just graduated from NYU Tisch undergraduate. She majoring in Performance Studies, minoring in educational theatre & producing.She played roles in the Chinese theater Hollow Cross, The Insanity, English short play Lakeside Lullabye, The Thanksgiving Play, Choices, etc.

Lerato Ivana Ragontse (Choreographer) is a first-generation versatile dancer, choreographer and educator specializing in ballet, pointe, and contemporary techniques. She is an NYU Tisch Dance 2023 Graduate with a Minor in Business Entertainment. With a master's at NYU Steinhardt, The Arts Teaching Dance in Professions: ABT Pedagogy 2024, and an ABT Certified Teacher (Pre-Primary - Level 6/7 Partnering) in the ABT National Curriculum. She has studied dance for 9 years. She recently presented her work at the Young Choreographer Dance Festival at the Symphony Space as well as her self-choreographed piece In Between Change at the Battery Dance Festival and Delayed Divide at the Steps Beyond Foundation performance Lab. Through her journey as a choreographer, she has been able to blend all her knowledge to create pieces that inspire the audience through storytelling and beautiful technique. Lerato's primary goal is to make an impact in the artistic space. Using her body as a vessel for artistic expression.

Lejing Liu (Choreographer) is a dancer, choreographer, educator, and movement analyst with a substantial background in dance science and education. She earned her bachelor's degree from Beijing Dance Academy, graduated with honors in 2022, and a master's degree from New York University. Lejing has experience serving as a dance teacher and choreographer at the Little Red School House and Dalton School in New York City. Her choreographic work and performances have been showcased at venues like the Lincoln Center, Ailey Citigroup, Radio City Hall, Frederick Loewe Theater, and NYU Future Reality Lab.

Tina Qiu (Production Manager) is a student performer, playwright, sound designer, and theater maker. Previous credits include: Trapped In The Flash (Rattlestick Theater), Alice By Heart (Theater For The New City), The Heavenly Jade Palace (PHTS), Tattooed Heart (PHTS). She's very excited to be a part of this project and work with so many talented artists!

Iris Chen (Production Stage Manager) is pursuing an M.A. in Counseling for Mental Health and Wellness at NYU. She holds three B.A. degrees from UC Irvine in Psychological Science, Criminology, Law, and Society, and Drama. Iris has diverse theater experience as a Stage Manager for The Metamorphosis 变形记 (NYU), Wardrobe Mistress for The Wooden Floor (Irvine Barclay Theatre), and a Costume Designer for multiple productions at UCI, including The Invisible Girls, Marigold, and Native Gardens.

Xingyu Zhang (Scenic/Prop/Graphic Designer) is an NYC-based architect whose passion for integrating diverse art forms led her to scenic design. DPIDI marks her debut in scenic design right out of school. She holds an MArch degree from Princeton University, where she joined a theater club and developed an interest in scenic design. Special thanks to all the designers she collaborated with on this production, and thank you Susie for providing this incredible opportunity!

Yiyuan Li (Lighting Designer) is a Chinese lighting designer currently based in New York City. She is especially interested in collaborating on work that breaks the boundaries of certain culture landscapes. And she is always passionate about finding meaning in abstraction through the manipulation of lights in her process. Outside of design, she enjoys walking on the street with her camera to observe and capture stories. Selected Credits: The Moors (NYU, Theatre C); Dancing at Lughnasa (Lenfest Center for the Arts); Em Domstol (NYU, Walker Theatre); Second Av Dance Company resident lighting designer (2022-2023); Story of A Bird (Shanghai Changjiang Black Box Theatre) Education: MFA, Design for Stage and Film, NYU Tisch; BM, Arts Management, Shanghai Theatre Academy

Caroline Widdowson (Costume Designer) is a senior at New York University studying Fashion Design and Fashion Business in the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. For this production, her designs are inspired by traditional and contemporary ballet for the manifestations of Monica's thoughts. She was also inspired by the feelings invoked by color coupled with the characters' personalities. Caroline was a fashion designer in the 2024 Gallatin Fashion Show and a costume designer in the 2024 Steinhart Masters' Dance Concert. More at carolinewiddowson.com

Chloe Yang (Hair & Makeup Artist) is an NY-based Makeup Artist. She is a licensed Cosmetologist who has experience with films, runway fashion shows, beauty pageants, stage shows, commercial shootings, weddings, special FX makeup, etc. Her fiery passion is her main driving force in the makeup field.

Silvan Tang (Composer, Sound Designer, and Sound Board Operator) is a Chinese musician working as a label songwriter based in New York. She studied film scoring at LACM and music technology at NYU, and she is currently a graduate student in the NYU Music Technology program. She has contributed her music, sound design, and technical support to a series of New York drama shows, such as Hollow Cross (Soho Repertory Theater), Insanity (Theater for the New City), and Metamorphosis (NYU Black Box Theater). (Silvan's Music Website: www.silvantangmusic.com).

Yuxun (Sherry) Wu (Projection Designer) focuses her work on interdisciplinary practice of multimedia and design in theater. Projection Design: The Insanity (2024), The Hollow Cross (2024). Lighting Design: Thrill Me (2022), Awake (2023). Tisch Drama Stage: That's not Supposed to be Happening (PA). BFA in Interactive Media Arts, New York University.

Gefei Liu (Marketing Director) is a creative producer, playwright, and theatermaker from Chongqing, China, and is currently residing in Los Angeles. She is drawn to themes including feminism, censorship, diaspora, and individual experiences - subjects that ignite curiosity and foster meaningful debates - through imaginative and impactful storytelling. Playwriting credits: Birds and the Curiosity (2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival), Two Goldfish (Who Become Heroes) (Yun Theatre presents), TIDE (CalArts Coffeehouse Projects). Gefei Holds a M.F.A. in Creative Producing and Management from CalArts. More at: gefeiliu.com

Millie Hu (Marketing Assistant) has experience in business development in the real estate industry in both Bangkok and New York, and is now seeking to transition into the arts sector.

Cindy Hou (Graphic Designer) graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Design from the School of Visual Arts in New York, specializing in Branding, Illustration, Motion Design, Screen Printing, and Digital Art. Currently pursuing a Master's degree in Visual Arts Administration at New York University, with a focus on Exhibition Curation, Art Appraisal and Collecting, and Marketing. Recent exhibition works include Minds, as A Universe, Performing For You, For Me, For You and Tale of the Abandoned: Salvaged Works From Art School Waste. Also involved in the visual design for the play Hollow Cross.

Qingru (Starry) Wang (Photographer) is a NYC-based portrait photographer. Her works vary from conferences (NYU Unconference, NYC), dance performances (Moonlit River Immersive Performance, NYC), and comedy (Crazy Laugh, NYC). Starry's philosophy, "Photography, my lens to life's beauty, unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary," drives her impactful imagery.