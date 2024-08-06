DEATH BECOMES HER's Christopher Sieber Will Return to 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In just a matter of months, Broadway favorite Chrostopher Sieber will be back onstage in Death Becomes Her, but before he hits the Lunt-Fontanne, he will arrive at 54 Below!

The two-time Tony Award nominee will share stories and songs from his 14 and 1/2 Broadway shows. These include Company, The Prom, Matilda, Spamalot, Shrek, La Cage, Chicago, Pippin, and so many more. Hear about the disasters and triumphs onstage and off, the many Broadway stars he has had the honor of working with, and everything along the way, during his 33 year Broadway career.

The show will play two nights, August 19-20, and will be livestreamed on the second night.

Christopher Sieber started performing shows in his parents’ living room where he was a triumph at age seven in The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976 seen by both his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Then, Broadway: Company, The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage Aux Folles, Shrek (Tony®, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Monty Python’s Spamalot (Tony Award® nomination and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into The Woods, Beauty and The Beast, and Triumph of Love.

His television credits include: “Law And Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “Ed,” “Sex & The City,” “Pushing Daisies,” “It’s All Relative,” “Two Of A Kind,” and lots of daytime television like “Guiding Light,” “All My Children,” “Another World,” where his many recurring characters never went anywhere.