DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Jared Goldsmith Releases Debut Single 'Back on Track'

Dear Evan Hansen's Jared Goldsmith has released his debut single, 'Back on Track,' available to stream on all platforms!

Goldsmith gave his 'big announcement' about the release of his track on March 20 on his TikTok account, where he performs hilarious parodies and original tunes to nearly 500,000 followers.

Give the song a listen below!

Jared has been acting professionally since he was five years old - TV, film, commercials, print ads, audiobooks, and of course, Broadway! He began rehearsals as Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen's 1st National Tour just two months after his graduation from Elon University with a BFA in Musical Theatre, and joined the Broadway company a year later! Jared loves to offer insight to aspiring actors & fans about what it's like to have a thriving career as a young adult, and how to create opportunities for performers and creators when they aren't being directly presented. Be sure to check out his TikTok, @JaredBGoldsmith, with over 400,000 followers!