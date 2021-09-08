DEAR EVAN HANSEN, WICKED, and More Will Perform at Bloomingdale's Flagship Store

Bloomingdale's today announced it will host Opening Night at Bloomingdale's 59TH Street, a special celebration of New York City on September 9 at its 59th Street flagship, featuring everything that makes its hometown special, including performances from renowned Broadway productions, fashion and art activations, and culinary pop-ups from iconic New York restaurants. The celebration will be hosted by actor and star of "Chicken and Biscuits" on Broadway, Michael Urie, and feature performances from some of the most popular and award-winning Broadway productions ahead of their grand re-opening, including "Dear Evan Hansen", "Wicked", "The Lion King", "Aladdin", and "Diana The Musical". Guests will also enjoy pop-ups from famed New York restaurants throughout the month, kicking off with Serendipity3 and Lucali, and followed by Katz's Delicatessen and more. The celebration will continue throughout the month of September with ongoing festivities inspired by the Big Apple.

"Bloomingdale's has been proud to be a New York institution for almost 150 years. Our 59th Street flagship, the heart of New York, has seen the city go through many changes, while always remaining a hub for the best fashion, culture, and entertainment," says Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale's. "Today, we're thrilled to celebrate New York City by partnering with the people and places that make our community so special, like our favorite Broadway shows, artists, and classic restaurants, for a celebration that is uniquely New York."

During the Opening Night at Bloomingdale's 59th Street event, guests will receive special previews of Broadway favorites, with cast members from "Dear Evan Hansen", "Wicked", "The Lion King", "Aladdin", and "Diana The Musical" performing songs from their respective productions, along with a special performance by husband and wife thespians, Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector. The curtain opens at 6:00 p.m. and performances will take place throughout the evening on the main floor's famous black-and-white tile floor. Famous props from each Broadway production will be featured in the flagship's Lexington Avenue windows.

The celebration at the Bloomingdale's 59th Street continues through September with special pop-ups from New York's most beloved restaurants. Stationed outside of the flagship on Lexington Avenue will be the "Bloomingdale's Pizza Truck" featuring rotating residencies from Lucali, Joe's Pizza, and more. Alongside the truck will be a restaurant pop-up featuring rotating restaurants with Serendipity3 serving their famous frozen hot chocolate and Katz's Delicatessen. Complimentary bites will be available or full-sized items with a $150 Bloomingdale's purchase, starting on September 9 followed by every Saturday throughout the month. Bloomingdale's on-site restaurants will feature Broadway-themed drinks and bites, like the "Broadway Burger" at FLIP and "Wicked" fro-yo with green sprinkles at Forty Carrots. Magnolia Bakery will also have Broadway-themed cupcakes which will be complimentary for guests on September 9 while supplies last.

Continuing its celebration of the arts, Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship exterior will feature FIT's annual public art project, Chalk FIT, which gets a Broadway spin with students creating panels inspired by the performing Broadway productions. Artist Baron Von Fancy will create a live "It's Showtime!" mural celebrating New York City. And, the "Big Brown Cow" sculpture will arrive ahead of the event, inspired by the Bloomingdale's Big Brown Bag as part of this year's CowParade in NYC. For 2021, the CowParade benefits God's Love We Deliver, a nonsectarian non-profit that cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals to New Yorkers living with severe and chronic illness.

Visit broadwayatbloomingdales.eventbrite.com to RSVP and secure your spot.