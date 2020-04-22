DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stars Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba and Pasek & Paul Join Tomorrow's 'Kennedy Evening Broadcast'

Tomorrow Congressman Joe Kennedy III will host Dear Evan Hansen cast members, Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba, and the award-winning songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, for a "Kennedy Evening Broadcast" at 8 PM.

Kennedy and guests will discuss the importance of championing access to mental health care during the COVID-19 era and offer important insights on how to cope with social isolation and quarantine while struggling with mental health. The cast and creators will also discuss the show's long-time advocacy for mental health and their work to promote essential resources for those who need it.

The broadcast will also include a special musical performance.

Dear Evan Hansen has worked with nonprofits for prevention awareness for bullying and suicide, including The Child Mind Institute, The JED Foundation, Crisis Text Hotline, The Trevor Project, and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. While the show (along with all of Broadway) is currently on pause due to COVID-19, the show's not-for-profit partners are still a helpful resource for anyone struggling during this time. A video about the show's impact on mental health can be found here.

The Tony award-winning Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen is about our universal desire to connect, and what we'll do in order to find that connection. The show is widely known and praised for furthering the discussion of mental health between families and in the mainstream media. It has won a variety of accolades including: the cast recording debuting at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart (the highest debut of any cast album since 1961,) six Tony awards including Best New Musical, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In the wake of COVID-19 and the Commonwealth's stay-at-home advisory, Kennedy is hosting these special broadcasts every Monday and Thursday night at 8 PM from his home in Newton. Each episode streams live on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube, and features a special co-host.





