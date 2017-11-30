DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Becomes 2nd Ever to Top Dance Club Songs Chart

Billboard reports that the cast of the Tony winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is the second ever Broadway company to reach the top of the Dance Club Songs Chart with the recent re-mixed version of "Waving Through a Window."



On the list dated December 9, Ben Platt and the Original Broadway Cast of Dear Evan Hansen climbed from the number two spot to the top. Remixed by Lodato and Joseph Duveen, Tony Moran and DJLW, among others, the tune is only the second song from a cast ever to top the chart. "Stomp" by Quincy Jones featuring The Cast of Stomp/The Yes/No Productions also reached the top spot on October 26, 1996.

As BWW reported earlier this week, the original Broadway cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The LP debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Cast Albums chart dated February 25 and has spent all 42 of its weeks on the chart to date in the top three.

Listen to "Waving Through a Window" from the Dear Evan Hansen Original Broadway Cast Recording below:

