DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancels Matinee Performance

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has cancelled its 8/20 matinee performance. There is a malfunction with The Music Box Theatre's air conditioner. All tickets will be refunded via point of purchase if the production is unable to exchange ticketholders into another performance.

Due to a malfunction with the venue's air conditioner, we've been forced to cancel today's matinee on Broadway. All tickets will be refunded via point of purchase if we are unable to exchange you into another performance. We apologize for this unavoidable situation. - Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) August 20, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.