Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More on DEAR EVAN HANSEN
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancels Matinee Performance

DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancels Matinee Performance

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has cancelled the 8/20 matinee due to a malfunction with the air conditioner.

Aug. 20, 2022  

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has cancelled its 8/20 matinee performance. There is a malfunction with The Music Box Theatre's air conditioner. All tickets will be refunded via point of purchase if the production is unable to exchange ticketholders into another performance.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dear Evan Hansen Unisex Blue Logo Tee

Dear Evan Hansen Unisex Blue Logo Tee

Dear Evan Hansen Lapel Pin

Dear Evan Hansen Lapel Pin

Dear Evan Hansen Striped Tote

Dear Evan Hansen Striped Tote

Dear Evan Hansen Striped Beanie

Dear Evan Hansen Striped Beanie




From This Author - Grace Cutler


Photos: First Look At TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 In Rehearsal at A.R.T.Photos: First Look At TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 In Rehearsal at A.R.T.
August 20, 2022

Los Angeles, 1992, playing August 28 – September 24, 2022 at the Loeb Drama Center
37th Theater Works Season Offers A Diverse Lineup of Shows For The 2022-2023 Season37th Theater Works Season Offers A Diverse Lineup of Shows For The 2022-2023 Season
August 20, 2022

Theater Works’ 37th season offers a diverse lineup of live theater productions for kids, families and adults through its Main Stage, After Dark and Youth Works productions.
Don't Miss The World Premiere of Michael Shapiro's “VOICES” of the Holocaust At NYC's Central SynagogueDon't Miss The World Premiere of Michael Shapiro's “VOICES” of the Holocaust At NYC's Central Synagogue
August 20, 2022

The World Premiere of Michael Shapiro’s VOICES is set to take place at New York City's famed Central Synagogue, Thursday, November 10, 2022
LOVE AND INFORMATION and THE TEMPEST To Complete 2022-23 Season at AntaeusLOVE AND INFORMATION and THE TEMPEST To Complete 2022-23 Season at Antaeus
August 20, 2022

Antaeus Theatre Company has annoucned upcoming productions of Love and Information by Caryl Churchill and The Tempest by William Shakespeare to round out the company’s 2022-23 season. Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, which has been previously announced, kicks off the season in September.
World Premiere of Brian Copeland's GRANDMA & ME at The Marsh San FranciscoWorld Premiere of Brian Copeland's GRANDMA & ME at The Marsh San Francisco
August 20, 2022

World Premiere play at The Marsh San Francisco.