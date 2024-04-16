DATE NIGHT AT THE MET With Edward W. Hardy Returns This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, this weekend, on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, composer-violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy will return to The Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of Date Night At The Met, a segment of The Met's Soloist Superstar Series, in collaboration with Harlem Chamber Players' ETHEL and Friends series.

He will perform three sets on both Friday and Saturday from 6:00 to 8:30 PM in the Great Hall Balcony Cafe on the 2nd Floor. Dr. Hardy's performances will feature music by Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Florence Price, Ray Charles, Etta James, Alicia Keys, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Nina Simone, Gershwin, Piazzolla, and more, along with some of his original works and arrangements.

Hardy is honored to return to The Met this weekend and share his Harlem Renaissance-inspired solo program, which is in conjunction with The Met's exhibition, "The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism." Hardy says, "I'm so excited to perform solo concerts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and to be a part of incredible upcoming performances with Sho Kuon at Carnegie Hall, Laura Benanti Off-Broadway, as well as a performance with a few of my opera friends: Justin Austin, Jacqueline Echols McCarley, and Damien Sneed. All these concerts surrounding my graduation almost feel like a beautiful gift for me."

"Date Night at The Met" is free with Museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID. Pay-what-you-wish tickets can only be reserved in person; allow extra time for lines. Met Members can use their Member card as their ticket and enter at 81st Street and Fifth Avenue. Click here to join today.