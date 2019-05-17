DARLING (LIVE IN CONCERT) Released On Spotify Feat. Kerstin Anderson And Nicholas Chris

Highlights from the award-winning fan favorite new musical has been released on Spotify, as well as a complete version with behind-the-scenes interviews as the premiere episode of the new musical theater podcast, THE SCORE.

The recording includes the talents of Kerstin Anderson (Maria in the latest Sound of Music tour) as the eponymous heroine, with Ethan Carlson (Beauty and the Beast), Chris D'Amico (History Boys), Jeff Heimbrock (Book of Mormon), John-Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop), Jackson Perrin (NYMF's Ludo's Broken Bride), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked) and Daniel Yearwood (Once On this Island) as the Lost Boys. Talya Groves (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Gerianne Perez (Vocalosity, NYMF's Fable), Catherine Ricafort (Holiday Inn, Allegiance) and Emily Rogers (Wicked) will play Lily's Dolls; P.J. Griffith (Giant) will be featured as The Captain and other roles.

Darling features a book, music and lyrics by Oliver and was conceived by Brett Ryback. The musical, according to press notes, tells the story of a nameless girl called Darling who is rescued from an asylum for 'troubled youngsters' by the provocative rent-boy Peter. The young man steals her to the Second Slum, a seedy underground of jazz, sex, and a mysterious white powder called Dust.

The concert features musical direction by Rodney Bush and a seven-piece orchestra. Orchestrations are by Oliver, with additional orchestrations by Solomon Hoffman and Ryan Fielding Garrett.

DARLING: LIVE IN CONCERT joins Oliver's recent releases to streaming services, We Foxes: Tracks and Three Points of Contact.

THE SCORE is a brand new podcast that finds the best in new musical theatre. From the stages of NYC straight into your earbuds. In each episode you'll hear a new musical recorded live--the WHOLE thing!...the full book and music. PLUS each episode includes an interview with the show's creator. THE SCORE seeks out works that push the boundaries of the form, written by some of the best writers working today, performed by some of the best actors working today. Cutting-edge. Fresh. Emotional. Modern. And you get to hear them here FIRST. Who knows...if you fall in love with a show you hear in this podcast, you might just help turn it into the next Be More Chill, the next Hamilton or Dear Even Hansen.

The initial launch of THE SCORE is a limited pilot season of just a few episodes. The first episode--which is out already--is DARLING, by Ryan Scott Oliver, a dark and soaring re-telling of the Peter Pan story.

The second episode (which will release mid to late April) is Nick Blaemire's A LITTLE MORE ALIVE, a heartwarming and funny story of two brothers who return for their mother's funeral and find a box of letters that opens up a family mystery.

THE SCORE is an independently released podcast, produced by writer and producer Michael Kimmel (THE LAST GOODBYE, SONGBIRD), producer Allison Bressi (BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, SONGBIRD) and podcast producer John DeLore (The Paris Review Podcast, Stranglers, Mystery Show).

When asked about the mission of the podcast, Kimmel said, "There's so much great musical theatre happening here in New York, and only a small fraction of it makes it to a major stage. And an even smaller fraction makes it to a stage outside of New York. We wanted to use the medium of podcasts to cut out the middle man and connect all this cutting edge musical talent to fans of musical theatre all over the world. Whether you live in Alaska, or Alabama, or Algeria, THE SCORE gives you a front row seat in to the best musicals this city has to offer." Each show is performed for a live audience by the best musicians and actors, recorded in full multitrack, and then mixed in post-production. The result is a unique listening experience that brings the listener into the room with the audience. The Score is now available on APPLE PODCASTS, STITCHER and wherever you get podcasts. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-score/id1457291100

