DANCING WITH THE STARS Veteran Emma Slater 'Would Love' to Write Musicals

EMMA SLATER is looking ahead to future creative projects. Though the longtime Dancing with the Stars contestant loves the medium of dance, Slater hopes to one day explore other pursuits as well, including penning new musicals.

"I would love to write musicals. I want to create products, and I want to create things that are slightly outside of just the dance related arena," Slater told her DWTS partner Andy Richter during a recent episode of SiriusXM’s “The Three Questions with Andy Richter."

When asked by Richter if she sees herself becoming a choreographer herself, Slater admitted, "I do and I don't. I think that I really love to create, and I love to do what I’m doing on the show," she said, adding that she thinks she would be sad to see it go.

"I think when I finish dancing, I will miss it so much that I’ll be like I want to choreograph and all those things. But I think my actual life will take me in a direction of creating in different ways. Like writing, I love to write."

However, Slater plans to return for the next season, telling Richter that she isn't in any hurry to leave the show. "I want to go through it as long as I can go for. I have had the most incredible career." She most recently competed with Richter in Season 34 of the series, which aired in the fall of 2025. The duo came in 8th place.

Slater has been a featured dancer in seventeen seasons of Dancing with the Stars and won Season 24 alongside football player RASHAD JENNINGS. In the realm of musical theater, she was a dancer in the Broadway musical Burn the Floor and also made an appearance in the 2008 movie musical Mamma Mia!

Listen to her interview with Richter below. New episodes of SiriusXM's “The Three Questions with Andy Richter” are available every Tuesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.

Photo Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless