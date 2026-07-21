DÍA DE MUERTOS to Return to Queens Theater with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will return to Queens Theatre this October with its full-length production of Día de Muertos. Public performances will take place October 17–18, with additional school-time performances on October 19 and 20.

Inspired by one of Mexico's most cherished traditions, Día de Muertos combines Mexican folkloric dance, contemporary movement, and live music to tell a story of family, remembrance, and the enduring connection between the living and the departed. Featuring original choreography, traditional costumes, and the iconic figure of La Catrina, the production explores the symbolism of the Day of the Dead through a family-friendly theatrical experience rooted in Mexican heritage.

Performance Schedule

Public Performances

Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 p.m.

School-Time Performances

Monday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, October 20 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $50, with discounts available for seniors, students, and military members.

Founded in New York City in 2003, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating the cultural heritage of Mexico and Mexican Americans through dance, live music, arts education, and community engagement.

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