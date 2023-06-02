Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Was 82

Weil is survived by her husband, Barry Man, and their daughter, Jenn Mann.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that famed songwriter Cynthia Weil has passed away at 82.

Weil was prominently featured as a character in Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, alongside her husband and songwriting partner, Barry Mann. The pair wrote several iconic songs, including "On Broadway," "Make Your Own Kind of Music," "You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling," "Walking in the Rain," "You’re My Soul and Inspiration," and more.

Aside from Beautiful, Weil's music has been seen on Broadway in Dancin', Andre DeShields' Haarlem Nocturne, and Smokey Joe's Café. Other musicals featuring her work include Mask, They Wrote That?, and Just Once.

Variety reports that Weil is survived by her husband, Barry Man, and their daughter, Jenn Mann. No cause of death was provided.

"I’m a lucky man. I had two for one: my wife and one of the greatest songwriters in the world, my soul and inspiration," Mann shared.

Weil was portrayed on Broadway by actresses like Anika Larsen, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Kara Lindsay, Kate Reinders, and more.




