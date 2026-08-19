Cynthia Erivo to be Honored at American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Fall Gala

Cynthia Erivo will be honored at American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Fall Gala: Angels and Demons, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

A two-time Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee, Erivo has become one of the most compelling and versatile artists of her generation. Her acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in the Wicked films earned her widespread recognition, including Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and NAACP nominations. Earlier this year, she returned to the West End in Dracula, taking on 23 characters in an ambitious one-woman production. An accomplished recording artist as well as an actor, Erivo recently earned her second Grammy Award for “Defying Gravity,” performed with Ariana Grande.

American Ballet Theatre is honoring Erivo for her extraordinary contributions to the performing arts and for her ability to inspire audiences through storytelling that transcends disciplines. Whether on stage or screen, her work reflects the same pursuit of excellence, discipline, and artistic integrity that has defined ABT for more than eight decades. She represents the limitless possibilities of creative expression and the enduring power of live performance to move, challenge, and unite audiences.

“Few artists possess Cynthia Erivo’s extraordinary ability to transform themselves through performance,” said Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director of American Ballet Theatre. “Whether through music, theater, or film, she brings an uncommon combination of artistry, emotional honesty, and fearless imagination to every role. Those are qualities we deeply value in ballet and strive to cultivate in every artist who takes our stage. Cynthia’s commitment to her craft and her ability to forge profound connections with audiences make her an inspiring artist and an especially meaningful honoree for American Ballet Theatre.”

Erivo’s connection to American Ballet Theatre dates back to May 2020, when she appeared in the Company’s first digital gala during the pandemic, American Ballet Theatre Together Tonight, in which she performed an a cappella rendition of “America the Beautiful” accompanying a video of the Company’s dancers.

In a spirited nod to the Halloween season, Angels and Demons serves as the theme of this year’s Fall Gala, bringing a sense of fantasy, mystery, and playful mischief to one of ABT’s most anticipated evenings of the year. Curated by Jaffe, the one-night-only program will explore the evening’s celestial and devilish theme through dance, transforming the David H. Koch Theater into a theatrical celebration of the light and dark, the ethereal and mischievous.

The program will feature excerpts from ballets including Coppélia, Swan Lake, La Sylphide, and Sylvia, as well as performances of Frederick Ashton’s Dance of the Blessed Spirits, Michel Fokine’s Le Spectre de la Rose, and Agnes De Mille’s Three Virgins and a Devil.

Following the performance, the Angels and Demons celebration will continue with dinner and dancing on the Promenade of the David H. Koch Theater.

The 2026 Fall Gala will be led by Gala Grand Chairs Sloan Lindemann Barnett and Violet Barnett; Emily Blavatnik and Laila Blavatnik; and Julia Koch and Mary Julia Koch, three mother and daughter pairs joining together in support of American Ballet Theatre and its artists.

The Fall Gala is American Ballet Theatre’s premier annual fundraising event, bringing together leaders from the worlds of arts and culture, fashion, entertainment, philanthropy, and business in support of one of the world’s great ballet companies. Proceeds support ABT’s productions, the creation of new works, dancer training, education initiatives, and community engagement programs that bring the joy of dance to audiences of all ages.

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