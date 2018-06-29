Cynthia Erivo to Join Shoshana Bean at the Legendary Apollo Theater!

It has just been announced that Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo will join Shoshana Bean onstage Monday, July 30, at the world famous Apollo Theater!

Erivo previously joined Bean for a viral video cover of the Taylor Swift song, "I Did Something Bad." See video of the collab below!

Spectrum, Bean's fourth studio album was released on February 9, is a fresh new take on the classic tradition of big band with arrangements by Grammy award-nominated arranger Alan Ferber.

This concert will feature Bean along with an 18 piece big band performing a carefully-selected collection of standards, classics and modern favorites, while still including a few Bean-penned gems.

Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray before taking over for Idina Menzel as Elphaba in Wicked and has performed all over the world with artists such as Ariana Grande, Brian McKnight, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ), David Foster and Michael Jackson.

Inspired largely by Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and Barbra Streisand, Spectrum quickly hit #1 on the Billboard and iTunes Jazz charts upon release. Her three solo albums have topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK: Superhero (2008), O'Farrell Street (2013) and Shadows To Light (2013), which debuted at #10 on Billboard's Blues Albums charts. She has amassed millions of views on YouTube, most recently her cover of Taylor Swift's "I Did Something Bad" garnered a frenzy of media attention, as well as earned high praise from Swift herself.

The concert is produced and presented by the team behind Los Angeles' beloved "For The Record" series as part of new programming titled, "For The Record Presents." These concert presentations highlight artists who have inspired For The Record's unique brand and have been involved with the show's development over the years. These artists are curated from a vibrant tapestry of independent artists who make up the city of Angels.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the concert begins at 7:30pm on Monday, July 30th. The Apollo Theater is located at 253 W 125th St. Tickets available at Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/shoshana-bean-apollo-theater-new-york-ny/venueartist/6/1435331. VIP packages also available that include a signed CD, poster and artist meet and greet following the show. For more information about Shoshana Bean, please visit: https://www.shoshanabean.com.

