Cynthia Erivo Unveils Key Art for GENIUS: ARETHA

Cynthia Erivo marked her birthday by unveiling the exclusive key art to National Geographic's critically acclaimed anthology series, GENIUS: ARETHA.

Erivo will star as the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the third season of the Emmy award-winning global anthology series, premiering on National Geographic this March.

This installation will explore Aretha Franklin's musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world. GENIUS: ARETHA will premiere on National Geographic this March.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, and the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The series is produced by 20th Television and Imagine Entertainment. Imagine has partnered with Warner Music Entertainment for this third season, which will again be executive produced by Imagine's Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. Pulitzer Prize recipient, MacArthur "Genius" grant receiver and Tony Award winner Suzan-Lori Parks ("Topdog/Underdog") is showrunner, executive producer and lead writer. Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA TV Award winner Anthony Hemingway ("The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story") serves as executive producer and director.

Legendary hit record producer Clive Davis and Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman are executive producers. Returning executive producers include Francie Calfo (GENIUS: EINSTEIN, GENIUS: PICASSO, "Empire"), Ken Biller (GENIUS: EINSTEIN, GENIUS: PICASSO), Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane (MWM Studios), and Sam Sokolow (EUE/Sokolow). In addition, Imagine's Anna Culp serves as co-executive producer alongside producer Peter Afterman.

See Erivo's Instagram post here: