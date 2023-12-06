Cynthia Erivo New Year's Eve Concert Special Coming to PBS With Ben Platt & Joaquina Kalukango

Cynthia Erivo, enchanting star of the stage and screen, invites you to ring in the New Year with a concert special coming to PBS.

The new installment of "Next at the Kennedy Center" will feature Erivo performing a concert at the iconic venue, airing Sunday, December 31, 8 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

The upcoming Wicked star will be joined by friends Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango as they bring their powerful voices and favorite songs to the Kennedy Center.

Kalukango and Erivo were previously seen on Broadway together in the 2016 revival of The Color Purple.

Erivo takes the audience on a journey through a diverse repertoire of songsthat have shaped her career and artistic sensibility including Broadway, Motown, R&B, Folk, and Soul.

Aside from starring in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation as Elphaba, Erivo is the recipient of several accolades, including a Grammy Award and a Tony Award, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Erivo began acting in a 2011 stage production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. She gained recognition for starring in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Erivo ventured into films in 2018, playing roles in the heist film Widows and the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. For her portrayal of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet (2019), Erivo received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress; she also wrote and performed the song "Stand Up" on its soundtrack, which garnered her a nomination in the Best Original Song category.