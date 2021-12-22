Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Lloyd Webber & More Join Variety 500 List

Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell, and Sarah Jessica Parker have been inducted into the Variety 500 list, showcasing the world's most influential business leaders impacting the media landscape.

Other notable additions this year include Steven Yeun, Jimmy Fallon, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The new additions join the previously inducted Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman, Emma Stone, Lady Gaga, Viola Davis, James Corden, Jim Parsons, Sam Mendes, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Adam Driver, Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Kidman, Stephen Colbert, Seth McFarlane, RuPaul, Taylor Swift, and Kelly Clarkson.

The list is updated at the end of every year. The inductees are decided on by Variety's editorial board, analyzing the accomplishment that each member has made over the course of the past year. The full list can be found here.

Cynthia Erivo made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in a revival of The Color Purple. She later won a Tony Award for the performance. In 2020, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet. She was recently seen as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's Genius: Aretha, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She was recently announced to play the role of Elphaba in the upcoming film adaption of Wicked, alongside Ariana Grade as Glinda.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is a musical theatre legend and is one of an elite group of artists to have achieved EGOT status. He is the composer of The Phantom of the Opera, which is currently the longest running musical in Broadway history. His other notable work includes Cats, Aspects Of Love, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Love Never Dies. His new musical adaption of Cinderella recently opened in the West End.

Emerald Fennell is a writer, director, and actress Her debut feature film, Promising Young Woman, won her the Academy award and BAFTA for Best Screenplay. She was also seen as Camilla Parker-Bowles on Netflix's The Crown. Fennell wrote the book for Andrew Lloyd Webber's current Cinderella musical adaption.

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO television series Sex and the City, a role that she is currently reviving on And Just Like That. She was seen on Broadway in Annie, The Innocents, Once Upon A Mattress, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. She will be seen alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick, in the upcoming Broadway production of Plaza Suite.