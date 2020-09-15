Creative Time Announces Open Call For New Creative Thought Experiment
Public Art Org Looks To Next Decade of the Creative Time Summit
Creative Time, New York's leading public arts nonprofit, is pleased to announce a new thought experiment in response to the global pandemic gripping our planet, and the myriad forms of action and organizing surrounding inequity and systemic racism.
Adapting the "think tank" model, Creative Time will assemble a group of experts from fields of organizing and cultural production that will explore new methodologies to dismantle exclusionary and colonialist modes of artistic creation and presentation. This intervention builds upon the Creative Time Summit's legacy of centering the voice of artists and other creative contributors in the development of strategies for social change.
The non-sited group of boundary-pushing thinkers will come together to think and imagine over the course of 10 months, anchored by a principle aim to develop direct ways to create the critical shifts required to build equitable and sustainable approaches to cultural production. Cohort members will shape and define itself as its forms, and receive compensation, access to administrative resources, production support, and the Creative Time network.
Welcoming referrals, thoughts, and suggestions from Creative Time's network and beyond, Creative Time seeks participants that are committed to stewarding change and engaging with structures of institutional critique, reform, and creativity.
As an organization that has produced projects such as A Subtlety by Kara Walker and Tania Brugeras' Immigrant Movement International, and the Creative Time Summit, which brought together 10,000+ people globally throughout cities like New York, Stockholm, Venice, Miami, and Toronto, and featured participants such as Carrie Mae Weems, Teju Cole, Tania Bruguera, and Aruna D'Souza, Creative Time is uniquely positioned and implicated to provide resources, support, and amplification for the generation of new knowledge as we look to the future.
Open call proposals will be accepted via Submittable. More information and details on applications can be found on Creative Time's website here.
