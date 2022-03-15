CreateTheater Founder Cate Cammarata To Be Honored At Theater Resources Unlimited Gala

Off-Broadway producer-director-dramaturg Cate Cammarata will be honored as TRU 2022 Entrepreneur of the year on March 20 as part of the annual TRU Benefit Gala.

As the Founder of CreateTheater.com in 2016, formed to work dramaturgically with writers in the US and abroad, Ms. Cammarata launched the Monday Night Reading Series the first week of the lockdown in March 2020 to keep writers focused and developing their shows while theaters were closed. During the pandemic CreateTheater helped develop and/or produced more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance. It was for this previous work that she is being recognized by TRU.

"As the Literary Manager for TRU for ten years I know the value that the organization brings to the NYC Theater community," said Cammarata. "TRU has been helping to educate producers for 30 years. Bob Ost and the TRU community has provided the foundation for a whole new generation of producers to tell stories onstage - it's an invaluable service for the entire industry, and will leave a lasting legacy."

In 2020, Ms. Cammarata added a resident writer's company to CreateTheater, in order to provide more resources to a smaller group of theater-makers. The Expert's Theater Company (ETC) was created as an "artistic home" where members can develop their scripts within the company, try out new material in classes and readings, and receive personalized dramaturgy and coaching with guidance on how to move the work into production. CreateTheater ETC has just announced their first annual New Works Festival (newworksfest.org), in association with Prism Stage Festival, to be held at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, from April 14-May15, 2022 in NYC.

Theater Resources Unlimited got its start in 1992 when Bob Ost and a small cohort of writers met in his living room on the UWS to learn how to get their work onstage. It was formed to promote a spirit of cooperation and support within the general theater community by providing information and a variety of entertainment-related services and resources to strengthen the capacity of producing organizations, individual producers, self-Producing Artists and other theater professionals. See their website www.truonline.org for more information and events.

Cate Cammarata is an Off-Broadway producer, artistic director, and dramaturg specializing in the development of new plays and musicals. Off-Broadway: THE ASSIGNMENT, MY FATHER'S DAUGHTER. Regional: MY LIFE IS A MUSICAL (Bay Street Theater), BRAN CASTLE (Porchlight Theater) and numerous early developmental productions and readings. Cate is the founder and Artistic Director of CreateTheater.com, an online theater community, and The Expert's Theater Company. She is also the Associate Artistic Director of Rhymes Over Beats Hip Hop Theater Collective and teaches theater as an Associate Professor at Baruch College. www.CreateTheater.com,a??www.CateCammarata.com, www.RhymesOverBeats.org