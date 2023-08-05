Craig Dudley, Actor and Artistic Director of The Ensemble Theatre Company of New York, Has Passed Away

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Born in 1945, actor Craig Dudley (AEA, SAG AFTRA, Canadian Equity) passed away on August 1, 2023.

He performed across the United States and in Canada with such theatres as The Signature in NY, The Old Globe in San Diego, and the Stratford Festival of Canada.

For the last few years, he was the ARTISTIC DIRECTOR of THE ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY of NEW YORK, wherein he won great acclaim for his performance as Oscar Wilde in John Gay's DIVERSIONS & DELIGHTS.