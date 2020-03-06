Country Dance New York to Present WINTER MELTDOWN

Country Dance*New York (CD*NY) is presenting the greatly anticipated WINTER MELTDOWN, an afternoon and evening of lively contra dancing to inventive and joyous live music by the hot band, CounterCurrent on Saturday, March 14, 2020. No previous experience is required at the evening contra dance and it is not necessary to come with a partner. All dances will be taught by caller Dugan Murphy. WINTER MELTDOWN will be held at P.S. 3 (The John Melser Charrette School) at 490 Hudson Street (corner of Hudson and Grove Streets), New York, NY 10014.

An afternoon contra dance for experienced dancers will be followed by a dinner break, a family dance for all ages, a contra dance introductory lesson, and an evening contra dance for all.

3:00pm - 6:00pm Challenging contra dances for experienced dancers

6:00pm - 7:30pm BYO dinner

6:30pm - 7:30 pm Family dance for all ages (recorded music, live fun)

7:30pm - 8:00pm Contra dance beginners' lesson

8:00pm - 11:00pm Contra dancing for all to live music

Dugan Murphy is a nationally known contra dance caller from Portland, ME whose smooth-voiced and joyful teaching has the precision of clockwork. He is experienced with crowds of experienced dancers as well as community dance events. CounterCurrent is a powerhouse acoustic duo based in Seattle, WA, featuring fiddle, guitar, harmony vocals, and foot percussion. The band is comprised of Brian Lindsay (fiddle) and Alex Sturbaum (guitar). At WINTER MELTDOWN they will be joined by another stellar musician, Ness Smith-Savedoff (drums). The musicians will perform a blend of lyrical melodies, groovy chords, thumping percussion, and vocal harmonies.

Admission: Afternoon or Evening Dance: $18 general public, $15 for students with ID or CDNY members; Both Dances: $30 general public, $25 for students with ID or CDNY members. (If you want to attend both dances - a deal)

Contra dancing is having a renaissance around the country, thanks to a thriving youth scene; lively, uplifting acoustic music; and joyful, fast-paced, aerobic dancing. Contra dancing started in New England in the 1700s, but the modern version is a far cry from the Virginia Reel-type dancing done in schools years ago. The current dancing is done in lines of dancers facing their partners and moving briskly in patterns to live music, dancing with a partner, and also with others they meet in the course of a dance.

Further information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/196212097605390/photos/gm.659420841476827/627655914461004/?type=3 or www.cdny.org or by calling 212.459.4080.

Attendees are asked to bring a separate pair of clean, soft-bottomed shoes for dancing to protect the floor.





