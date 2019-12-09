Country Dance New York Presents Fall Fling Contra Dances, Saturday, December 14

On Saturday, December 14th, Country Dance*New York (CD*NY) will present Fall Fling, an afternoon and evening of contra dancing and live, high energy music performed by a group of exceptional musicians in the contra dance band, The Dam Beavers, with the proceedings led by nationally famed caller Lisa Greenleaf. All are welcome. No previous experience in dancing is required, and no partner is necessary. The caller teaches the patterns of each dance, making contra dancing fun and easy for all. Fall Fling will take place at Brooklyn Waldorf School, 11 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238.

Dance schedule:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

3:00 - 6:00 pm Challenging Contras for Advanced Dancers with caller Lisa Greenleaf

6:30 - 7:30 pm Family Dance (to recorded music) with caller Alexandra Deis-Lauby

7:30 - 8:00pm Contra Dance Beginner Lesson (everyone is welcome)

8:00 - 10:45pm Contra Dance for All with caller Lisa Greenleaf

Brooklyn Waldorf School

11 Jefferson Avenue (at Claver Place)

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Accessible by subway. Take the C train or the Franklin Avenue shuttle to the Franklin Avenue subway stop. Check http://www.mta.info for mass transit service updates.

Exciting live music will be provided by three musicians with stellar credentials, The Dam Beavers (http://thedambeavers.band/#about): Ben Schreiber, fiddle; Scotty Leach, piano; and Ness Smith Savedoff, drums. Caller Lisa Greenleaf comes from the Boston area. She has been treating dancers across the U.S. to her high spirited, witty calling for many years, and is known for precise walk-throughs of zesty and flowing dances. While presenting cool contras, Lisa engages the crowd with her humor and community spirit. Family Dance caller Alexandra Deis-Lauby began contra dancing in 2011 while at school in Chicago. After catching the contra bug, she began calling in 2014. Alex's smooth voice, clear teaching style and engaging dance selections delight dancers of all levels from coast to coast.

Tickets

Tickets are $18 per dance, general public; $15 full-time students with ID and CDNY members OR $30 for the two (afternoon and evening) dances, general public; and $25 full-time students with ID and CDNY members. The family dance is pay what you can, or is included with any other ticket. Tickets are available at the door. Each first-timer gets a free pass to come another time.

Further Fall Fling information online at www.cdny.org.

Contra Dancing

Contra dancing is enjoying a renaissance around the country, thanks to: a thriving youth scene; lively, uplifting acoustic music; joyful, fast-paced, aerobic dancing; and a welcoming dance community. Opportunities abound for meeting interesting people. Contra dancing started in New England in the 1700s, but the modern version is a far cry from the Virginia Reel-type dancing done in schools years ago. The current dancing is done in lines, with dancers facing their partners and moving briskly along the line in patterns to live music, dancing with their current partner, and also with everyone they meet.

Country Dance*New York

Country Dance*New York is a vibrant and long-standing intergenerational NYC dance community which involves New Yorkers and others in fun, lively dancing; supports local musicians, callers, and dancers; and hosts weekly English country dances and American contra dances. http://cdny.org

To protect the hall floors, attendees are asked to please bring clean, soft-soled shoes.





