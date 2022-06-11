Counting Off the Tony Awards Already Won by the 2022 Nominees!

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The 2022 Tony nominees are already winners... literally. For some, this marks their first nomination, but others have already won Tony Awards in seasons past. We took a look at which nominees have won at least a Tony or two (or six!) - amongst them, they've gathered a total 67 awards!

Check out who'll be looking to add even more hardware to their Tony shelf at this year's ceremony!

Six-Time Tony Award Winners

Natasha Katz- Aida (2000), The Coast of Utopia (2007), Once (2012), The Glass Menagerie (2014), An Ameircan in Paris (2015), Long Day's Journey Into Night (2016)

Angela Lansbury- Mame (1966), Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1975), Sweeney Todd (1979), Blithe Spirit (2009), Special Award (2022)

William Ivey Long- Nine (1982), Crazy for You (1992), The Producers (2001), Hairspray (2003), Grey Gardens (2007), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2013)

Four-Yime Tony Award Winner

Santo Loquasto- The Cherry Orchard (1977), Cafe Crown (1989), Grand Hotel (1990), Hello, Dolly! (2017)

Three-Time Tony Award Winners

Neil Austin- Red (2010), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2018), Ink (2019)

Jason Robert Brown- Parade (1999), The Bridges of Madison County (2014), The Bridges of Madison County (2014)

Scott Pask- The Pillowman (2005), The Coast of Utopia (2007), The Book of Mormon (2011)

Two-Time Tony Award Winners

Marianne Elliott- War Horse (2011), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2015)

Sutton Foster- Thoroughly Modern MIllie (2002), Anything Goes (2011)

Jane Greenwood- Lifetime Achievement (2014), The Little Foxes (2017)

Donald Holder- The Lion King (1998), South Pacific (2008)

Hugh Jackman- The Boy from Oz (2004), Special Award (2012)

Bill T. Jones- Spring Awakening (2007), Fela! (2010)

Bradley King- Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2017), Hadestown (2019)

Tom Kitt- Next to Normal (2009), Next to Normal (2009)

Patti LuPone- Evita (1980), Gyspy (2008)

Derek McLane- 33 Variations (2009), Moulin Rouge! (2020)

Mary-Louise Parker- Proof (2001), The Sound Inside (2020)

One-Time Tony Award Winners

Simon Baker- A Christmas Carol (2020)

Beowulf Boritt- Act One (2014)

Warren Carlyle- After Midnight (2014)

Bunny Christie- The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2015)

Chuck Cooper- The Life (1997)

Jayne Houdyshell- The Humans (2016)

LaChanze- The Color Purple (2006)

Sam Mendes- The Ferryman (2019)

Phylicia Rashad- A Raisin in the Sun (2004)

Charlie Rosen- Moulin Rouge! (2020)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson- Seven Guitars (1996)

Paul Tazewell- Hamilton (2016)

Christopher Wheeldon- An American in Paris (2015)

Julie White- The Little Dog Laughed (2007)

Grand total: 67 Tony Awards