Costumes From HAMILTON & BLACK PANTHER Added to SHOWSTOPPERS! SPECTACULAR COSTUMES FROM STAGE & SCREEN

It was announced today that the Costume Industry Coalition's new exhibition, Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen, has added both extraordinary costumes and exciting partners to their summer spectacle, running from August 5 - September 26 at 234 West 42nd Street. Tickets are on sale now and are available at ShowstoppersNYC.com.

Two new productions have been added to the impressive displays, including Marvel's Dora Milaje from Black Panther at Disney's California Adventure, and Broadway's Tony Award-winning Hamilton. Previous confirmed displays include costumes from Broadway, Off Broadway and National Tours, including A Soldier's Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Golden Child, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, SIX, Wicked; TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Dickinson" and "Saturday Night Live"; Film's Respect and No Time to Die, along with costumes from the dance world (including American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet and San Francisco Ballet), Opera, Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Line, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & BaileyÂ®, Broadway Bares and more.

The recently announced "Crossovers Live!" talk show, hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, will stream on Stellar live from Showstoppers! The show features icons who've made the jump from stage to film, television, or music, debuting with Vanessa Williams on July 26, then Marc Shaiman on August 30 and Bernadette Peters on September 27. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, a CIC Partner.

The Museum of Broadway, scheduled to open in 2022, will be giving an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come by displaying costumes worn by Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner in the original production of Side Show, designed by two-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes.

Broadway Education Alliance and WPBS-TV, a PBS Learning Media contributor, are developing a 5-episode digital workshop to be filmed at Showstoppers!. Entitled AT THIS STAGE, each episode will feature an artist demonstrating their skill working on a replica of a showstopping costume, which will be streamed live nationwide.

Playbill, a brand synonymous with Broadway, Off Broadway and theater across the country, will be opening an official Playbill Store on the lower level at Showstoppers. The store will feature gifts and souvenirs from Playbill, as well as shows on exhibit, and unique merchandise from participating partners and craftspeople.

Additional sponsors and theatrical suppliers have joined Showstoppers! in a show of support. ABC7 has come on board as a media sponsor. All Access Theatrical Supply, Christie Light, Sound Associates, and JAG Fabricators are all donating theatrical equipment to the dynamic exhibition.

Open to the public on August 5, 2021 and designed by the award-winning international exhibition firm Thinc Design, the 20,000 square foot space for Showstoppers! will spotlight the incredible and oftentimes under-recognized costume contributions to the entertainment industry, pull back the curtain on the hundreds of costuming experts who create, supply and care for them, and infuse much-needed vitality back into the Theatre District for a limited eight-week engagement through September 26, 2021 at 234 West 42nd Street.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at ShowstoppersNYC.com. All proceeds will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which remains one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry.

Formerly the home of Modell's, Thinc Design will transform the Times Square space into an immersive maze featuring more than 100 of the industry's most beautiful and complex garments. As guests make their way through the exhibit, they will get to see up close the detail and craftsmanship typically only seen far away on stage or screen. Costume makers and experts will be on-site demonstrating their techniques and skills and interacting with guests, and multimedia elements will provide a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the process.

Showstoppers is being produced by the Costume Industry Coalition and Artisans Guild of America, in partnership with Madison International Realty, Kaplen Brothers Fund, No Guarantees, Kevin Duda Productions and Thinc Design.

For more information and to purchase tickets to this special event, please click here: ShowstoppersNYC.com.