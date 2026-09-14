Cordillera Gong Festival USA to Debut in New York City

The Cordillera Cultural Ensemble and The Ally Artists Group will host the first Cordillera Gong Festival in the United States on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 2:00–5:30 PM at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, 248 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023. The family-friendly event, recommended for ages 7 and up, is presented as part of The Evolution Festival, produced by The Center at West Park. The event is hosted by the lead artists: Gerry Dupingay, MJ Milo-Payos, Edward Frenzel Yapyapan, Gertrude “Jane” Albin, Joyce Laoagan, Jane Yapyapan, and Jasmin Faith

Timed to coincide with National Indigenous Peoples Month in the Philippines, Filipino American History Month, and Indigenous Peoples' Day in the United States, the festival will bring together Cordilleran, Igorot, Indigenous, First Nations, Aboriginal, and other ethnic-minority communities in the diaspora. Through performance, learning, and participation, the festival will honor ancestral traditions while inviting the broader public to experience the richness of Cordilleran culture.

The program will feature special performances by Kinding Sindaw, GLOW Traditional Chinese Troupe, Saung Budaya, IANE, and additional artists and cultural groups. Guest speakers include Hon. Juan Carlos Borromeo, Head of Post at the Philippine Consulate General of New York, and Hon. Steven Raga, New York State Assembly Member for District 30.

The Cordillera Gong Festival is designed as an annual gathering for the celebration, exhibition, and perpetuation of Cordilleran culture in the United States. Its goals include strengthening unity among Cordilleran and Igorot organizations; supporting young people in learning and carrying forward cultural practices; presenting Cordilleran music, dance, craft, and heritage to diverse audiences; and fostering artistic collaboration across Indigenous communities.

“Through the sound of the gong, we gather across generations, communities, and borders,” said [Insert spokesperson name and title]. “This festival creates a space to celebrate our heritage with pride, strengthen connections in the diaspora, and share the beauty of Cordilleran culture with New York City and beyond.”

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