Copy of Shakespeare's First Folio Sells For $9.98m at Auction

A copy of William Shakespeare's First Folio was recently sold at auction for $9.98m, BBC reports.

The book was published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare's death, and is the first collected edition of his plays. 235 copies of the book exist, but there are only a handful of complete versions.

The previous record for an edition of this work being sold at auction was $6.1m in 2001.

The book was sold by Mills College in Oakland, California, who owned it since the 1960s. The identity of the buyer is not known.

