Copy of Shakespeare's First Folio Sells For $9.98m at Auction
The previous record for an edition of this work being sold at auction was $6.1m in 2001.
A copy of William Shakespeare's First Folio was recently sold at auction for $9.98m, BBC reports.
The book was published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare's death, and is the first collected edition of his plays. 235 copies of the book exist, but there are only a handful of complete versions.
The previous record for an edition of this work being sold at auction was $6.1m in 2001.
The book was sold by Mills College in Oakland, California, who owned it since the 1960s. The identity of the buyer is not known.
Read more on BBC.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser
This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for preside...
Several NYC Theaters Form Coalition to Urge Reopening with Greatly Modified Seating Plans
Several New York City theatres with the ability to greatly modify and limit their seating plans in accordance with social distancing rules are taking ...
Trump Uses 'Memory' at Rally Despite Cease-and-Desist from Andrew Lloyd Webber
In June, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to take action, prompting his Really Useful Group to officially condemn its use, submitting forma...
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces 2021 Tour and Broadway Return
A Christmas Carol is hitting the road in 2021! ...
VIDEO: On This Day, October 13 - LEGALLY BLONDE Debuts on MTV!
'Legally Blonde: The Musical on MTV brought viewers the smash hit from the Great White Way along with backstage access and insight into what it takes ...
22 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...