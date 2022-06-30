Contest: Enter To Win Two Tickets To KINKY BOOTS at the Hollywood Bowl!

We're giving away five pairs of tickets for the Sunday July 10 performance of Kinky Boots at the Hollywood Bowl. Enter the contest by completing the form below for a chance to win by the deadline of July 5.

BroadwayWorld will contact winners and transfer tickets directly to them via the Hollywood Bowl's Ticketing System.

Kinky Boots at the Hollywood Bowl - featuring Wayne Brady, Jake Shears, and Kelly Marie Tran - The winner of six Tony awards-including Best Musical-Kinky Boots tells the story of an unlikely friendship built around some very unlikely shoes. Factory owner Charlie is struggling to save his business, and the fabulous Lola has a wildly exciting idea that just might do the trick. With original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and an all-star cast, Kinky Boots is the huge-hearted story of two people with nothing in common-or so they think.