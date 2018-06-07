Constantine Maroulis and Mary Bridget Davies Star in HAIR IN CONCERT

In celebration of the Broadway musical's 50th anniversary, the Axelrod PAC presents HAIR in Concert with Remember Jones directing and starring as Claude alongside Tony Award nominees Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages) as Berger and Mary Bridget Davies (A Night with Janis Joplin) as Sheila.

Remember Jones, a fast-rising soul/pop vocalist and personality from Asbury Park, NJ, comes off his US tour where he performs 30 shows in 17 states, to direct and perform in the iconic 1960's rock musical.

Jones considers HAIR one of his favorite musical-theater pieces, having directed it twice in the past. "I'm amazed that these songs and themes have maintained their cultural relevance, even 50 years since the show's debut on Broadway. My band and I are psyched to put our spin on these iconic tunes.

"I'll be sharing the stage with two amazing rock singers and friends, Constantine and Mary Bridget. We have a history of successful collaborations, and we're thrilled to be working together again."

Constantine Maroulis [a Wyckoff, NJ resident] first gained national attention as a finalist on American Idol before starring on Broadway in Rock of Ages, which led to his first Tony nomination. The New York Times praised him for possessing, "a soulful, pure and intense voice." He gained critical acclaim for his lead performance in Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, opposite Deborah Cox. As a producer, he also received a Tony nomination for the Broadway revival of Spring Awakening.

Mary Bridget Davies received a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance as Janis in A Night with Janis Joplin and was previously nominated for a Helen Hayes Award. She has toured Europe with Joplin's original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company, toured with It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, performed at SXSW, and continues to tour her original music at festivals and clubs worldwide.

Jones, whose original music and tribute events have sold out venues around the country, is no stranger to the stage, having as played roles such as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Hedwig in Hedwig & the Angry Inch, Frank'n'Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, and the title roles in Jekyll and Hyde.

The Remember Jones Band will serve as both house band and members of the tribe, along with 15 other cast members, soon to be announced. Axelrod's Hair in Concert will be a one-of-a-kind theatrical event, with original projection designs by the legendary Pig Light Show, maintaining the show's original relevance.

Remember Jones's directorial work on HAIR has been lauded by the show's original director Tom O'Horgan, its writer James Rado, and the original Broadway/film producer Michael Butler, who referred to his 2006 production as "the best we've seen in a long time." Having worked as a consultant to Hair productions throughout the country, Jones contributed direction to the 2007 documentary HAIR: Let the Sun Shine In, by Wolfgang Held and Pola Rapaport.

Pig Light Show projections will be designed live, in real-time, by Marc Rubinstein, whose visual interpretations were a staple of the Fillmore East and the Capitol Theatre. Rubenstein has spent his career performing alongside hundreds of legendary rock icons.

The event will also feature a showcase from The Hair Archives, a nonprofit organization recording the history of the musical HAIR from its inception through current productions, as well as participation from alumni of the original Broadway show.

HAIR in Concert will have four performances: August 15 and 16 at 8 PM, August 18 at 10 PM and August 19 at 3 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.axelrodartscenter.com or by calling the box office at 732-531-9106, ext 4. Tickets range from $37 to $45. Group rates and senior discounts are available. The Axelrod PAC is completely accessible with ample free parking.

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is New Jersey's newest professional theater, specializing in the production of musical theater. APAC fosters artistic excellence by showcasing varied and distinct cultural programs that enrich the imaginative, intellectual, and creative soul, while cultivating an appreciation of diverse communities through the pursuit of the arts. For more information, please visit www.axelrodartscenter.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You