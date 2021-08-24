Concord Theatricals Announces One-Hour, Young Actors' Version of CATS Now Available

Concord Theatricals has announced that a one-hour version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's international musical phenomenon CATS has been released to schools and children's theaters in North America. Adapted by iTheatrics, you can discover more information about the CATS Young Actors Edition at concordsho.ws/PerformCATS-YAE.

"I first experienced the singular thrill of seeing kids interpret my work in 1968, when I wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for school children to perform," said Andrew Lloyd Webber. "The positive impact of the arts on health, social mobility, and wellbeing is irrefutable. Music is an empowering force leading to more confident and resilient young people. Music and the arts are a proven and powerful way to address issues of self-esteem, friendships, attitudes, and creativity. This is needed more than ever. It gives me great joy to know that this version of CATS will become a part of many kittens' lives."

"iTheatrics is excited to share this education-friendly adaptation of CATS!" said Timothy Allen McDonald, founder of iTheatrics. "We've adapted the title so that it can be successfully performed by young people of all levels and experience, from 'this is my first show' to triple threats! With a running time of approximately 60 minutes, the show has been honed to its essence, revealing a story of forgiveness and acceptance. That's a message I will be proud to see young people embrace and share with audiences worldwide."

"We're delighted that the CATS Young Actors Edition will sit alongside the iconic original version in the Concord Theatricals catalog," said Billie Davis, Vice President of Amateur Licensing at Concord Theatricals. "The iTheatrics adaptation provides everything middle-school educators need to present the show."

CATS Young Actors Edition introduces students to the musical sensation in a completely accessible way while capturing the magic of the record-setting Broadway production. Each show pack of materials includes a downloadable production guide, student vocal book, piano/vocal score, guide vocal tracks, accompaniment tracks, audition sides, official artwork, and instructional choreography and staging videos.

Adapted from T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, CATS, one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981. It played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The groundbreaking production originally directed by Trevor Nunn and featuring musical staging by Gillian Lynne was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, and ran for 18 years.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, translated into 15 languages and seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings received Grammy Award® nominations for Best Cast Show Album with the Broadway cast album winning the award in 1983.

The magnificent musical score includes the one of the most treasured songs in musical theater - "Memory," which has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis, to Liberace and Barry Manilow.

With universal appeal and an expandable cast of different age groups, the show has not only been presented in theaters, but also in tents in Japan and Korea, an engine shed in Switzerland, and school gymnasiums across the USA.