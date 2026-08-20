Concord Theatricals Acquires Worldwide Licensing Rights for ALMOST FAMOUS: THE MUSICAL

Concord Theatricals has acquired exclusive worldwide licensing rights to a newly reworked version of Broadway’s Almost Famous: The Musical, a dazzling, semi-autobiographical show from the original authors, Academy Award and GRAMMY-winning bookwriter-lyricist Cameron Crowe and Pulitzer Prize, Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist Tom Kitt.

Inspired by the cult-classic film and Cameron Crowe’s experiences, Almost Famous: The Musical tells the story of 15-year-old aspiring music journalist William Miller. After being hired by Rolling Stone magazine to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock ’n’ roll circus of the 1970s, where his love of music, his longing for friendship and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous: The Musical is a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.

The show premiered on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on November 3, 2022 and closed on December 19, 2022. The production featured Drew Gehling, Anika Larsen, Casey Likes, Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood, and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 2023 Tony Awards.

After development at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in 2023, the authors collaborated with A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut in 2025 to craft a reimagined, definitive version featuring a revised book and score. For more information, please visit concordsho.ws/AlmostFamous.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming