Concert To Be Held In Memory Of Sean Satin At Greenwich House In September

On Sunday, September 15th, 2024 at 5pm, Composers Concordance, in association with the Village Trip Festival, presents a concert in memory of Sean Satin at Greenwich House, in the West Village of NYC.

The event celebrates the life of guitarist Sean Satin, who passed away too soon in April, 2024. Sean was a guitarist and a teacher at Greenwich House, dear friend, husband and all-around beautiful person. During the concert, Composers Concordance will launch The Sean Satin Memorial Prize for Guitar.

The concert will feature music composed by Sean's close friends and colleagues, including Bruce Arnold, Lynn Bechtold, Charles Coleman, Shanan Estreicher, Jane Getter, Patrick Grant, Eugene W McBride, Ginka Mizuki, and David Saperstein. “Song That Sean Liked” for solo violin and Samplestra, by his best friend Gene Pritsker, will be premiered by violinist Petro Krysa.

Performers include Jessica Bowers and Charles Coleman - voice; Gene Pritsker, Greg Baker, Patrick Grant, Oren Fader, and William Anderson - guitar; Luis Andrei Cobo – piano; Lynn Bechtold, Peter Krysa (remote) - violin; Franz Hackl – trumpet; Michiyo Suzuki – clarinet; The My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama Quartet; and Robert C. Ford, Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly and Roger Hitts - poets.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.