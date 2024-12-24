News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Composers Concordance to Present duoJalal in January

The performance will take place on Friday, January 24th, 2025 at 7pm

By: Dec. 24, 2024
Composers Concordance to Present duoJalal in January Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Friday, January 24th, 2025 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present duoJalal with violist Kathryn Lockwood and percussionist Yousif Sheronick.

LATEST NEWS

Twelve Days of Christmas: Will Swenson
What's Playing on Broadway: New Year's Week 2024/25
Interview: Deric Rosenblatt on Guiding Iglehart’s Armstrong Voice
Photos: Idina Menzel and the Cast of REDWOOD Meet the Press

Racing along with our new global society, duoJalal surprises the music world with their diverse and stunning artistry. Like the marriage between Kathryn Lockwood and Yousif Sheronick, their music represents an organic amalgam of cultural traditions and musical styles. Audiences are enthralled as a classically trained violist from Australia ignites her instrument with passion - one minute embodying a medieval rebec, the next a Shakuhachi. 

Featured on the program are the premieres of 'True' by Gene Pritsker, inspired by a German folk song, 'Framed Viola' by Peter Jarvis, 'Hurry Up and Wait' by Seth Boustead, and a new arrangement by Pritsker of Mark Kostabi's song 'Mr. It'. Also compositions by Dan Cooper, Kenji Bunch, Philip Glass, David Krakauer, Enzo Rao, and Yousif Sheronick.







Videos