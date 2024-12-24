Composers Concordance to Present duoJalal in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, January 24th, 2025 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present duoJalal with violist Kathryn Lockwood and percussionist Yousif Sheronick.

Racing along with our new global society, duoJalal surprises the music world with their diverse and stunning artistry. Like the marriage between Kathryn Lockwood and Yousif Sheronick, their music represents an organic amalgam of cultural traditions and musical styles. Audiences are enthralled as a classically trained violist from Australia ignites her instrument with passion - one minute embodying a medieval rebec, the next a Shakuhachi.

Featured on the program are the premieres of 'True' by Gene Pritsker, inspired by a German folk song, 'Framed Viola' by Peter Jarvis, 'Hurry Up and Wait' by Seth Boustead, and a new arrangement by Pritsker of Mark Kostabi's song 'Mr. It'. Also compositions by Dan Cooper, Kenji Bunch, Philip Glass, David Krakauer, Enzo Rao, and Yousif Sheronick.