Composers Concordance Presents BAGELS & BRASS This April

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Mar. 31, 2023  
On Saturday, April 29th at 2:30pm, in collaboration with Goddard Riverside Community Arts, Composers Concordance presents Bagels & Brass, a unique concert featuring eGALitarian Brass Quintet, David Taylor Trombone Ensemble, Trombonist Craig Harris, and fresh homemade bagels courtesy of Jessica Bowers!

New compositions by Kate Amrine, Dan Cooper, Craig Harris, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Joshua Mirman, Gene Pritsker, David Saperstein, and David Taylor will be performed by eGALitarian Brass Quintet: Lindsay Ross and Franz Hackl - trumpets, Hanan Rahman - horn, Sarah Goldberg - trombone, Gina Benalcazar Lopez - bass trombone; and David Taylor Trombone Ensemble: Nikki Abissi, Andrea Neumann, Gina Benalcazar, Jen Hinkle, David Taylor - bass trombones. Don't miss this fun music and delicious food event!

Composers Concordance and Goddard Riverside Community Arts Present

Bagels & Brass

Featuring eGALitarian Brass Quintet,

David Taylor Trombone Ensemble,

Trombonist Craig Harris,

& Fresh Homemade Bagels

Courtesy of Jessica Bowers!

Saturday, April 29th, 2023

2:30pm

Goddard Riverside - Bernie Wohl Center

647 Columbus Avenue (@ 91st Street)

New York, NY 10025

Tickets

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

$10 for students & seniors

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Kate Amrine, Dan Cooper, Craig Harris, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Joshua Mirman, Gene Pritsker, David Saperstein, and David Taylor

Performers:

eGALitarian Brass Quintet: Lindsay Ross and Franz Hackl - trumpets, Hanan Rahman - horn, Sarah Goldberg - trombone, Gina Benalcazar Lopez - bass trombone

David Taylor Trombone Ensemble: Nikki Abissi, Andrea Neumann, Gina Benalcazar, Jen Hinkle, David Taylor - bass trombones

Craig Harris - trombone soloist

Leanne Brunn - puppeteer

Jessica Bowers - homemade bagels

Goddard Riverside's Community Arts program provides opportunities for people of all ages to experience and participate in the arts. Our shared multi-use spaces serve as a creative resource hub for the Upper West Side community to share, learn, heal, explore, innovate, and excel. We are committed to countering adversity with joy and strive to meet the needs of those of us currently experiencing financial hardship and members of historically marginalized groups.

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.



