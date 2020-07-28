Composers Concordance Presents Social Bubble Salon Concert 'Piano Theme'
Composers Concordance combines the Live Stream concert* with a Social Bubble Gathering of colleagues to present our fourth chamber salon concert in the Pandemic era.
The performance will consist of 15 composers/performers presenting their music for each other in a socially-distanced setting in Mark Kostabi's spacious Chelsea townhouse, while simultaneously live streaming 15 cameras on Facebook Live.
DATE | Tuesday, August 4, 2020
TIME | 6pm
The audience is invited to watch live stream here: https://www.facebook.com/events/698580587493500/
Composers/Performers include: Seth Boustead, Geoffrey Burleson, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Pete Drungle, Robert C. Ford, Julie Fotheringham, Gregor Huebner, Jai Jeffryes, Mark Kostabi, Carli Munoz, Gene Pritsker, Steve Sandberg, Tania Stavreva, Kathleen Supové.
Featured Compositions include: '1000 Kites' by Mark Kostabi; 'Hero's Journey' by former (1969-81) Beach Boys keyboardist/percussionist Carli Muñoz, with poetry by Robert C. Ford; 'Pandemic Dance #17' by Gene Pritsker, performed by the composer and Kathleen Supové; and 'Elegy' by Dan Cooper, performed by Jai Jeffryes, with choreography by Julie Fotheringham.
