Composers Concordance Presents SOCIAL BUBBLE SALON CONCERT

Composers Concordance combines the LiveStream concert* with a Social Bubble Gathering of colleagues to present our second chamber salon concert in the Pandemic era.

The performance will consist of 15 composers/performers presenting their music for each other in a socially-distanced setting in Mark Kostabi's spacious Chelsea townhouse, while simultaneously live streaming 15 cameras on Facebook Live.

*PLEASE NOTE: While we look forward to seeing you all in person, we cannot have a live audience at Kostabi World just yet. Hopefully soon!

sunday, June 28, 2020 at 5pm. The audience is invited to watch on Live Stream here: https://www.facebook.com/events/790781585027531/

