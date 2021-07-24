Composers Concordance Kicks Off its 2021/2022 Season With a Concert Celebrating Gene Pritsker's 50th Birthday

Composers Concordance kicks off its 2021/2022 concert season on Sunday, September 5th at New York City's DROM with a concert celebrating the 50th birthday of composer/performer Gene Pritsker.

Pritsker is a prolific composer, arranger, bandleader, guitarist, DJ, and Renaissance man.

The concert features performances of his music by the groups Sound Liberation and B3+, violinist Lara St. John, bass trombonist David Taylor, clarinetist Michiyo Suzuki, and many other amazing instrumentalists, vocalists, and poets who have worked with Gene for many years.

Premieres on the concert include Prelude & Fugue #4, Cold Gin Variation, a quartet for brass and tap dancer, as well as performances of Iguana, A Certain Degree of Neurosis, and There's Not Enough Pain In The World.

Tickets are $15.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.