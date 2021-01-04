Composer Tamara Cashour To Be Interviewed Live By Juhl Media On YouTube

Composer Tamara Cashour will be interviewed live on YouTube, Wednesday, January 20 @ 4PM EST by filmmaker Ching Juhl of Juhl Media.

The program will include the World Premiere of the video for Ms. Cashour's Forbearance for SATB chorus, human birdcallers and electronics, performed by C4: The Choral Composer Conductor Collective. The composer worked with C4 in the performance of the music and the creation of the video. The text for the piece is Ralph Waldo Emerson's poem Forbearance, which is about nature and the often-selfish human need to make it ours. It is also about a desire to be more self-aware. Ms. Cashour and Ms. Juhl will also talk about the composer's other works and the current state of classical music. They will be joined by C4's Brian Mountford to talk about the video's creative process.

The composer writes, "Forbearance is a socially conscious composition written along the lines of transcendentalist belief. It offers an active process of negation of the effects of climate change and species extinction in the Anthropocene (human) era." This video project was made possible via funding from the Bronx Council on the Arts.

The live interview can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdmuA0iUC-cC0hsWVUCALg. It will be archived on YouTube following the broadcast.

Tamara Cashour is an award-winning ASCAP composer of chamber music (instrumental/vocal), choral music, musical theatre, opera, solo piano and organ music and theatre incidental music. Her awards include: Bronx BRIO award in musical composition, IAWM 2015 International Online Conference featured score, and 1st place in the feminist "For Women Only" composers competition, which featured her comic deconstructionist burlesque Girly Hurly Burly , for SSAA choral, set to the witches text from Shakespeare's Macbeth . Her tandem incidental pieces for SATB: Full Fathom Five and Fie On Sinful Fantasy , were featured in the theatre-opera production Bloody Fire, Unchaste Desire - a joint production of OperAvant and Lovestreet Theatre--for which Tamara served as musical director, pianist, conductor and featured soprano. Cashour's compositions have premiered locally in New York City, nationally and internationally, in such venues as DiMenna Center for Classical Music, Symphony Space, St. Peters Citicorp Center, Two Lands-One Voice Festival in Rome, Italy, European-American Musical Alliance in Paris, France (Schola Cantorum); Columbia University, New York University, National Opera Center, TheatreLab and many others. a??Her website (under construction) is https://www.tamaracashourcomposer-pianist.com/.

C4 is a unique, award-winning chorus directed and operated collectively by its singing members, functioning not only as a presenting ensemble in its own right but also as an ongoing workshop and recital chorus for the emerging composers and conductors who form the core of the group.

It is the first organization of its kind and one of the few choral groups in the nation to focus exclusively on the music of our time, performing only music written in the last twenty-five years. Visit them at http://www.c4ensemble.org/.

Ching Juhl, filmmaker, has been hosting live talk shows on Juhl Media's YouTube channel during the pandemic. She has featured artists, educators, musicians, politicians, specialists and The Yang Gang. A concert violist and educator, she directs and teaches at Music Studio Manhattan. She has created and published more than 600 videos on YouTube and social media. Her documentary films Viva la Viola, That Moment, Lingering Time, and Chamber Music Dolomiti, were screened in Asia, Europe and North America.