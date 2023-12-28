Composer Rob Rokicki Will Release New Single From Forthcoming Album in January

Rob Rokicki, the composer/lyricist behind the popular The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, is set to release the single, "Like a Word" in January.

Featuring the vocals of Molly Hager, (Waitress), this song is part of an original new musical, The Real Gemma Jordan, with a book by Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth). Other singles and Broadway performers will be announced at a later date.

The song will be available on all streaming platforms January 4th, 2024.

Spotify presave: https://show.co/4q7ne3C

The song was mixed by Micah Burgess. The Real Gemma Jordan was commissioned as a movie musical for UNL, and has since been adapted as a stage piece at Cap21/Molloy with director Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger. It was recently workshopped through NY Theatre Barn's Choreographer's lab.

Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist of Monstersongs and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance, and a Lortel Award. His work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Feinstein's/54 Below, & the Other Palace in London. His shows have been licensed internationally. He is represented by Kobalt Publishing. @rrokicks