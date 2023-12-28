Composer Rob Rokicki Will Release New Single From Forthcoming Album in January

The song will be available on all streaming platforms January 4th, 2024.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 2 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23
Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Christmas Photo 4 Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Christmas

Composer Rob Rokicki Will Release New Single From Forthcoming Album in January

Rob Rokicki, the composer/lyricist behind the popular The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, is set to release the single, "Like a Word" in January.

Featuring the vocals of Molly Hager, (Waitress), this song is part of an original new musical, The Real Gemma Jordan, with a book by Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth). Other singles and Broadway performers will be announced at a later date.

The song will be available on all streaming platforms January 4th, 2024.

Spotify presave: https://show.co/4q7ne3C

The song was mixed by Micah Burgess. The Real Gemma Jordan was commissioned as a movie musical for UNL, and has since been adapted as a stage piece at Cap21/Molloy with director Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger. It was recently workshopped through NY Theatre Barn's Choreographer's lab.

Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist of Monstersongs and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance, and a Lortel Award. His work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Feinstein's/54 Below, & the Other Palace in London. His shows have been licensed internationally. He is represented by Kobalt Publishing. @rrokicks



RELATED STORIES

1
Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan Photo
Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan

Matthew Morrison will be starring as Billy Flynn in Chicago in Japan! See details and learn how to purchase tickets.

2
THE COLOR PURPLE Hits $25 Million at the Box Office Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Hits $25 Million at the Box Office

The Color Purple has hit $25 million at the box office, building on its impressive $18 million debut. The box office feat shows displays a resurgence for movie musicals at the box office, setting the stage for Mean Girls on January 12.

3
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors are coming up and we are celebrating the special occasion with some of our favorite videos of past Broadway performances. Check out the full list!

4
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs Stars in the Night & Where You Go Photo
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'

Two new videos have been released of the cast performing songs from Harmony! Check out 'Where You Go' performed by Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess, as well as 'Stars In The Night' performed by Chip Zien, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023
Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in JapanMatthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan
Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'
Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27

Videos

Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances Video
Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You