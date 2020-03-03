Composer Concordance to Present WORDS AND MUSIC Featuring So Wrong It's Right Trombone Quartet
Composers Concordance, NYC's longest-running composer collective, will present the So Wrong It's Right Trombone Quartet on Saturday, 29th of March 2020 at 7pm. They will be performing new works paired with poetry in a concert titled Words & Music.
Conceived in David Taylor's upper west side studio, part plumber's paradise part musical safe space, So Wrong It's Right (SWIR) came to be in 2017 with the coming together of trombonists Felix del Tredici, David Whitwell, Kalun Leung, and David Taylor.
Music will include compositions by Ben Brody, Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Mark Kostabi, Ed Neumeister, Gene Pritsker, and David Taylor. Interspersed between the music will be readings of poetry by Jim Kempner, Erik T. Johnson, Jacob Miller, Gerd Stern and Poez (Paul Mills).
Words & Music
So Wrong It's Right Trombone Quartet
Sunday, March 29th
7pm
Jim Kempner Fine Art Gallery
501 West 23rd St
Conceived in David Taylor's upper west side studio, part plumber's paradise part musical safe space, So Wrong It's Right (SWIR) came to be in 2017 with the coming together of trombonists Felix del Tredici, David Whitwell, Kalun Leung, and David Taylor. The slide is what unites us, a peculiarity of our instrument that we think should be celebrated, fourfold. Our imaginations manifest in new works for trombone quartet, our first which was a site-specific improvisation recorded at National Sawdust in honor of International Women's Day. We are committed to championing creative artists of our time and envision collaborations that are not bound by genre or discipline. Our approach to the trombone ensemble attempts to amplify the salient characteristics of the instrument such as vocalization, clowning, physical theatre, and preparation - a long tradition which we hope to share by developing a new body of repertoire through commissioning and educational initiatives.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)
The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program
The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to br... (read more)