Composer Concordance to Present WORDS AND MUSIC Featuring So Wrong It's Right Trombone Quartet

Composers Concordance, NYC's longest-running composer collective, will present the So Wrong It's Right Trombone Quartet on Saturday, 29th of March 2020 at 7pm. They will be performing new works paired with poetry in a concert titled Words & Music.

Music will include compositions by Ben Brody, Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Mark Kostabi, Ed Neumeister, Gene Pritsker, and David Taylor. Interspersed between the music will be readings of poetry by Jim Kempner, Erik T. Johnson, Jacob Miller, Gerd Stern and Poez (Paul Mills).

Words & Music

So Wrong It's Right Trombone Quartet

Sunday, March 29th

7pm

Jim Kempner Fine Art Gallery

501 West 23rd St

Conceived in David Taylor's upper west side studio, part plumber's paradise part musical safe space, So Wrong It's Right (SWIR) came to be in 2017 with the coming together of trombonists Felix del Tredici, David Whitwell, Kalun Leung, and David Taylor. The slide is what unites us, a peculiarity of our instrument that we think should be celebrated, fourfold. Our imaginations manifest in new works for trombone quartet, our first which was a site-specific improvisation recorded at National Sawdust in honor of International Women's Day. We are committed to championing creative artists of our time and envision collaborations that are not bound by genre or discipline. Our approach to the trombone ensemble attempts to amplify the salient characteristics of the instrument such as vocalization, clowning, physical theatre, and preparation - a long tradition which we hope to share by developing a new body of repertoire through commissioning and educational initiatives.





