Coming to NYC for the World Cup? Here's the Broadway Show You Should See

The world's biggest sporting event has arrived in New York, and while you're here for the soccer, there's another live entertainment tradition you won't find anywhere else: Broadway!

Why should Broadway be a part of your NYC itinerary?

You don't have to buy tickets in advance: there are lots of ways to get last-minute tickets to most Broadway shows.

there are lots of ways to get last-minute tickets to most Broadway shows. Easy access: the Theatre Distict is one of the easiest destinations to get in to all of Manhattan with many subway lines and buses making stops in the area.

the Theatre Distict is one of the easiest destinations to get in to all of Manhattan with many subway lines and buses making stops in the area. The culture! After a day of sightseeing and soccer, Broadway offers a completely different kind of excitement.

Whether you're traveling with kids, planning a date night, or squeezing in some sightseeing between matches, here's the Broadway show that's the perfect fit for your World Cup trip.

If You're Visiting With Kids

See: The Lion King

Just as the World Cup brings together fans from around the globe, The Lion King has become a worldwide phenomenon. Stunning puppetry, unforgettable music, and a story that transcends language make it one of the safest bets for international visitors.

Why soccer fans will love it: It's the Broadway equivalent of a perennial champion—beloved, iconic, and instantly recognizable.

If You're a First-Time NYC Visitor

See: Wicked

You're already checking Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, and Central Park off your list. Add one more New York essential. Wicked is the kind of Broadway blockbuster that people travel across the world to see, and it delivers the scale and spectacle that first-time visitors expect.

Why soccer fans will love it: It's Broadway's version of a marquee matchup between two superstars.

If You Live for Spectacle

See: The Lost Boys

From gravity-defying flying effects to supernatural thrills, The Lost Boys delivers the kind of theatrical spectacle that can only be experienced live. Based on the beloved cult film, the musical transforms Broadway into a world of vampires, adventure, and larger-than-life excitement.

Why soccer fans will love it: Just like a stunning bicycle kick or a last-minute game-winning goal, The Lost Boys is all about those jaw-dropping moments that make an audience leap out of their seats.

If You Don't Speak English Fluently

See: MJ

You don't need to understand every word to appreciate incredible dancing, world-famous music, and a thrilling theatrical experience. Because Michael Jackson's music is known worldwide, MJ is an easy entry point for international visitors.

Why soccer fans will love it: Like soccer, music is a universal language.

If You Love High-Energy Competition

See: Chess

What better choice for sports fans than a musical built around an international championship? The stakes are high, the rivalries are fierce, and national pride is on the line. Just make sure you catch it before it closes on June 21.

Why soccer fans will love it: It captures the same tension and strategy that make tournament play so compelling.

If You're Looking for a Date Night

See: Moulin Rouge!

Big emotions, breathtaking visuals, romance, and some of the most impressive stagecraft on Broadway.

Why soccer fans will love it: The atmosphere inside the theater feels like a championship final—everyone is fully invested from the moment the curtain rises.

If You Have a Quirky Sense of Humor

See: Operation Mincemeat

Funny, fast-paced, and endlessly quotable. It's the kind of show that sparks conversation long after you've left the theater.

Why soccer fans will love it: The underdog story at its heart feels right at home in a World Cup tournament.

If You Love Underdog Stories

See: Maybe Happy Ending

It's one of the most acclaimed new musicals on Broadway, built around unlikely heroes and unexpected emotional connections. And it also happens to be a Tony-winning Best Musical.

Why soccer fans will love it: Every World Cup creates a Cinderella story. This is Broadway's version.

If You Want a Quintessential "Broadway" Experience

See: Schmigadoon!

If you've ever imagined classic Broadway bursting to life around every corner—with big dance numbers, soaring melodies, and colorful characters—Schmigadoon! is your ticket. Inspired by the Golden Age musicals that helped define Broadway, it's both a loving tribute and a hilarious modern comedy.

Why soccer fans will love it: It's like visiting the Hall of Fame of Broadway musicals, all wrapped up in one joyous night at the theater.

If You Just Want to Laugh for 90 Minutes Straight

See: Titaníque

What happens when Céline Dion hijacks the story of Titanic and turns it into a wildly unhinged musical comedy? Pure chaos—in the best possible way. Packed with outrageous jokes, over-the-top performances, and hit songs, Titanique has become one of New York's biggest word-of-mouth sensations.

Why soccer fans will love it: After the stress of a nail-biting match, sometimes you just want to celebrate, relax, and have a good time. Titanique delivers the theatrical equivalent of a post-victory party.

If You Want the Most "New York" Experience Possible

See: Chicago

It's sleek, iconic, and has become one of the defining Broadway experiences of the last several decades. The show just celebrated its 30th year on Broadway and it's not ending anytime soon.

Why soccer fans will love it: Like Madison Square Garden or Yankee Stadium, Chicago a New York institution.

If You're Only Seeing One Broadway Show

See: Hamilton

If your schedule allows for just one night in a theater, make it count. It's uniquely American, uniquely New York, and remains one of the most influential Broadway productions of the modern era.

Why soccer fans will love it: This is Broadway's championship team—the show everyone knows, everyone talks about, and everyone wants to see.