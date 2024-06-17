THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

Comic Nicky Sunshine Hosts Ladies Night Showcase at Comedy In Harlem

The event is set for June 29th.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
Comic Nicky Sunshine Hosts Ladies Night Showcase at Comedy In Harlem
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Comic / host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) will bring the monthly Ladies Night Showcase back to Comedy In Harlem on  Saturday, June 29th  with a lineup featuring: the fabulous Tawana Warner, the hilarious Joanna Briley, the sassy Shari Diaz and the witty JJ Mattise.

LATEST NEWS

Broadway Buying Guide: June 17, 2024- Get Tickets to Tony-Winning Shows
Watch the Full 2024 Tony Awards Broadcast
Photos: Inside the 2024 Tony Awards Ceremony
Review Roundup: The 77th Annual Tony Awards

Comedy In Harlem is located at 750A St. Nicholas Avenue @147th Street.  Showtime is 8:00pm and admission is $30.00 plus a $14.00 minimum per person. All sales final. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only. 

Individual comedian appearances are subject to change without notice.

For reservations and further information, go to: comedyinharlem.com or call: 347-766-3001.

Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the  “A”, “B”, “C” or “D” subway to the 145th Street station in Manhattan. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com





Videos