Comic Nicky Sunshine Hosts Ladies Night Showcase at Comedy In Harlem

Comic / host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) will bring the monthly Ladies Night Showcase back to Comedy In Harlem on Saturday, June 29th with a lineup featuring: the fabulous Tawana Warner, the hilarious Joanna Briley, the sassy Shari Diaz and the witty JJ Mattise.

Comedy In Harlem is located at 750A St. Nicholas Avenue @147th Street. Showtime is 8:00pm and admission is $30.00 plus a $14.00 minimum per person. All sales final. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only.

Individual comedian appearances are subject to change without notice.

For reservations and further information, go to: comedyinharlem.com or call: 347-766-3001.

Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the “A”, “B”, “C” or “D” subway to the 145th Street station in Manhattan. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com.